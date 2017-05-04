Public input sought for MetroParks plans

DAYTON— Five Rivers MetroParks is inviting the community to review and comment on draft site plans for five of its park locations during open houses this May and June.

In addition, the community is invited to vote on the names of Five Rivers MetroParks’ future park destinations, located at Medlar conservation area and the former Larch Tree golf course/Wetland Mitigation Bank.

“We collected important feedback from the public during the first phase of site plan open houses, and that information has shaped our plans for these MetroParks destinations,” said Carrie Scarff, Five Rivers MetroParks chief of planning and projects. “These plans are based on community input, much like the comprehensive master plan. Site plans consider existing habitats and uses, along with many other factors, to propose improvements for each location. From these site plans, we’ll develop capital and operating budgets for those improvements.”

Each open house will start with a presentation about the site’s draft plan to be followed by an informal question-and-answer session. Additionally, all four site draft plans will be available to view at each open house. People are welcome to stop in at any time.

Thursday, May 11: Public presentation and open house for Eastwood MetroPark 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Comfort Suites Wright Patterson, 5200 Huberville Ave.

Monday, May 15: Former Larch Tree Golf Course and the Wetland Mitigation Bank 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Trotwood Library Branch, 651 E. Main St.

Monday, May 22: Public presentation and open house for Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark Auditorium: 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.

Thursday, June 1: Public presentation and open house for Englewood and Aullwood Garden MetroPark 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Aullwood Nature Center Auditorium: 1000 Aullwood Road.

The public also will have the opportunity vote on the names of two future MetroParks during the May 15 open house. Sites that will eventually become MetroParks include Medlar conservation area and the former Larch Tree golf course conservation area/Wetland Mitigation Bank. The proposed names for the future sites include:

Medlar Conservation Area: Shepard’s Run MetroPark or Medlar MetroPark.

Former Larch Tree Golf Course/Wetland Mitigation Bank: Sedge Meadow MetroPark or Spring Run MetroPark.

Those who cannot attend scheduled open houses are invited to review and comment on the draft site plans online starting May 11. Visit metroparks.org/plan to provide feedback, review draft site plans and vote on future park names. Feedback also can be provided to Five Rivers MetroParks by contacting at 937-275-PARK (7275) or [email protected] through June 30.

The draft site plans are the next step in implementing Five Rivers MetroParks’ 10-year comprehensive master plan and are based on citizen feedback, which was collected via surveys and during open houses held last fall. These five park destinations are the first phase, with additional park master plans now underway.

“All this work is part of Five Rivers MetroParks’ commitment to create great parks where everyone in our community can experience the outdoors and get connected to nature,” said Becky Benná, Five Rivers MetroParks executive director. “Five Rivers MetroParks is committed to using citizens’ input as the guide for future planning and for ensuring MetroParks continues to offer the world-class natural areas, parks, facilities and programs our community deserves.”

A scene from the Aullwood Garden MetroPark during spring. Contributed photo

Plan presentations will take place during open houses

Staff Report

Reach Five Rivers MetroParks at (937) 275-7275.

