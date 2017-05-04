Sports programs offered at the YMCA

ENGLEWOOD — What better way to swing into summer than getting active in a summer sport?

The Kleptz YMCA is offering several upcoming opportunities including a summer baseball league, golf clinic, basketball clinic, chess club, and a week-long basketball camp promoting the Indiana Pacers. YMCA programs are open to everyone in the surrounding community.

The summer baseball league is for ages 3-8, golf will accommodate ages 9-15, the basketball clinic is for ages 6-12, chess accommodates ages 6-17, and basketball camp is for ages 7-15.

For more information on our Exciting Spring lineup of programs contact the Kleptz Y Sports Director, Paul Henson at (937) 832-5463 or email at [email protected]

Come to the Kleptz Y and swing into summer with sports

Staff Report

Reach the Kleptz YMCA at (937) 832-5463.

