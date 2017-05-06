Salem to teach ‘Difficult People’ series

CLAYTON — ‘Difficult People,’ a four-part teaching series focused on dealing with challenging relationships, will begin Sunday, May 14, at Salem Church of God.

“People. We all interact with them,” said Steve Southards, Salem’s lead pastor. “The ones in our home, with our same name … the frustrating co-worker or the interesting neighbor. In this series, we will look at how to win in relationships without losing your mind!”

The series schedule:

May 14: “The Critic”

May 21: “The Victim”

May 28: “The Hypocrite”

June 4: “The Blamer”

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. Sunday worship services are at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more information about Salem or the “Difficult People” series, please call (937) 836-6500 or visit www.salemchurch.org.

Staff Report

Reach Salem Church of God at (937) 836-6500 or visit www.salemchurch.org.

