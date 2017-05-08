MVCTC students attend FFA state convention

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Agriculture programs more than doubled the number of FFA State Degree winners from recent years in having 17 students work hard in earning their State Degree. The following students received their State Degree at the FFA State Convention on May 4-5 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds:

• Alexis Bergin (Tri-County North)

• Keva Cox (Valley View)

• Clayton Cruze (National Trail)

• Kasidy Davis (Ansonia)

• Taylor Denny (Twin Valley South)

• Erika Dillhoff (Twin Valley South)

• Alexia Howard (Miamisburg)

• Alex Kerby (Tri-County North)

• Marianna Lauofo (Miamisburg)

• Treanna Lavy (Newton) – Grade 11

• Makayla Mcclendon (Wayne)

• Brittni Pedtke (Brookville)

• Kyle Persinger (Miami East)

• Craig Shoenleben (Franklin-Monroe)

• Hannah Walters (Vandalia-Butler)

• Kyle Webb (Miami East)

• Tiffany Westfall (Mississinawa Valley)

The following students received a GOLD Rating on their FFA Chapter Officer Books

• Brittany Dalton (Miamisburg), Gold Rating Secretary Book

• Hannah Walters (Vandalia-Butler), Gold Rating Treasurer Book

• Josie Zamora (Wayne), Gold Rating Reporter Book

Veterinary Science Students Earn 1st Place in the State: On April 12, 2017, the Veterinary Science team of Hannah Walters (Vandalia-Butler), Marianna Lauofo (Miamisburg), Josie Zamora (Wayne), and Nicco Libertini (Northmont) brought home first place in the Veterinary Science CDE. The team received a state banner at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May.

For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

Veterinary Science Students Earned 1st Place in the State: On April 12 the Veterinary Science students accepted the first place banner for the State Veterinary Science CDE. Left to right: Taylor Denny (Twin Valley South), Josie Zamora (Wayne), Hannah Walters (Vandalia), and Marianna Lauofo (Miamisburg). http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_FFA_Vet_Science.jpg Veterinary Science Students Earned 1st Place in the State: On April 12 the Veterinary Science students accepted the first place banner for the State Veterinary Science CDE. Left to right: Taylor Denny (Twin Valley South), Josie Zamora (Wayne), Hannah Walters (Vandalia), and Marianna Lauofo (Miamisburg). Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Miami Valley Career Technology Center at (937) 837-7781.

