Fall session in review

As the 131st General Assembly concludes, I am pleased to be a part of the work done by the Ohio House of Representatives to improve the lives and well-being of Ohioans. It was a busy fall at the Statehouse, and I would like to take the time to highlight a couple of the legislature’s accomplishments these past few months.

In the second week of December, my colleagues and I passed Senate Bill 319 which aims to further address the opioid problem in Ohio. Drug abuse is a public health crisis in our communities, and it is critical we increase accountability with prescription drugs. The bill requires additional oversight for certain entities and state licensees by registering pharmacists. Senate Bill 319 also creates greater access to the methadone treatment programs that are essential to an individual’s recovery process. This bill complements House Bill 4, which has already passed into law, by providing more ways for an individual to get the help they need.

Another significant issue, unemployment compensation, was passed by the House through Senate Bill 235. This bill makes necessary changes to our unemployment insurance system to help meet long term financial obligations. In a compromise between the labor and business communities, the legislation increases the taxable wage base on employers in 2018-2019 from $9,000 to $9,500 and freezes the maximum weekly benefit for unemployed workers over that same time. These changes are designed to prevent the state from borrowing federal dollars again in the event of an economic downturn, leading to solvency and stability for our businesses and workers.

As your state representative, I look forward to continuing this work in the 132nd General Assembly. I always welcome input from constituents as it is a vital part of the legislative process. Please do not hesitate to contact me at (614) 644-8051 or rep40@ohiohouse.gov.

Mike Henne State Rep 40th District

State Representative Mike Henne’s office is located at 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215. Phone (614) 644-8051, Fax (614) 719-3590.

