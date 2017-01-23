February events at the Northmont Branch Library

The Northmont Branch Library continues to collect food for FISH (Friends in Service for Humanity) food bank here in Englewood. Bring any non-perishable food items and put them in our designated tub. We also have a collection box for glasses for the Lion’s Club where you may bring unused glasses for those who need them.

We always have a book sale at the library. The money from this book sale stays with the Northmont Branch Library and helps to fund different items for the branch. Come; look through some really interesting books, and other items and support your branch library. Prices range from 50 cents to $5.

The Adult programs in February are:

‘Boulders, Bedrock, and Brewing Water: How Geology has Influenced the History of Dayton, Ohio’ on Thursday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. This presentation addresses the bedrock geology of this area and its use in Oakwood, local quarrying history and its link to the DL&C Railroad, Rubicon Creek, the 1913 Flood, the glacial geology of this area, the significance of local ground and surface water, and how these geologic topics relate to some of the people, places, and things that are part of Dayton’s history.

‘How to Discover Your House History’ is on Monday, February 20 at 6:30 p.m. Your house has a history. Someone broke ground and built it. Others lived and loved there, altered it, and made it home. Betsy Wilson tells how to find details via deeds, tax records, newspapers, the census, city directories and other resources.

‘OHIO: Our Heart is in Ohio’ will be on Monday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. The red carnation and the cardinal, yes, these are the symbols of Ohio. But how did they come to represent Ohio? Take this opportunity to explore Ohio trivia – to learn about our flag, our motto, and much more.

The Adult Book Discussion Group meets on Thursday, February 9, at 2 p.m. We are reading

‘Killing Lincoln: the Shocking Assassination that Changed America Forever’ by Bill O’Reilly. Come enjoy discussing a really good book. Copies are available at the Adult Information Desk at the library.

Children’s programs are for age’s 0-grade 6.

Babies and Toddler Story Time for ages 0-3 with adults are held on Wednesday or Thursday at 11 a.m. Note the time change! Parents and caregivers, bring your little ones to the library for stories, songs, nursery rhymes and finger plays. For children up to 36 months. Preregistration is required as space is limited.

Preschool Story Times are for ages 3-5 with adult on Wednesday or Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Note the time change. No registration is required for this program. Join us for stories, songs and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy and social skills your preschooler needs for school success. Geared toward ages 3 through 5 years old.

The Family Story Time is on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. No registration is required. Join us for quality family time with books, songs and activities for parents and children to enjoy together. For the whole family.

Paws to Read will be on Friday, February 10 and 24 at 4:30 p.m. Read to dogs from the Miami Pet Therapy Association. This program is for children in preschool to Grade 4.

All programs are completely free and open to the public. A sign language interpreter can be arranged for any program by calling 463-BOOK (2665) at least one week in advance.

For more details on programs come to the Northmont Branch, see the Program guides (available at the library), or visit the Library’s website at www.daytonmetrolibrary.org. Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Donna Brown, manager Northmont Branch Library

Reach the Northmont Branch Library at (937) 496-8951.

