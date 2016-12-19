Thurgood prevails in double OT

CLAYTON — It took double overtime to determine the winner Monday as Thurgood Marshall battled its way to an 85-82 victory over Northmont in a very physical and emotional basketball team.

Emotions got the better of one Thurgood Marshall fan who was ejected from the game by the officiating crew.

The Cougars appeared to have the game in hand leading 71-66 with 47 seconds left in regulation. Salena Roberts buried a 3-pointer and Erin Mangen intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass and suddenly Northmont had a fighting chance. D.J. Shepherd drew a foul from Thurgood’s Kris ShawnFleming and converted both shots to tie the game. The Cougars threw the next inbounds pass away with 13 seconds left, but Northmont turned the ball over with five seconds left. Cierra Hooks, who led the Cougars with 35 points, stormed toward the hoop but somehow missed the layup to send the game into overtime.

Hooks’ missed layup was kind of the theme of the game as both teams squandered scoring chances left and right.

In the first overtime period Northmont went on a 6-0 run on baskets by Erin Mangen, Shalaya Heath and Shepherd to go up 77-71. The Lady Bolts committed three fouls and the Cougars converted four of six shots to make it a two point game. Two more Northmont fouls sent Hooks to the line two more times and she converted two of four shots while the Lady Bolts failed to score in the final 1:31 to send the game into double overtime tied 77-77.

Northmont turned the ball over to start the second overtime and pesky Deja Mims (24 points) drew a foul from Heath and sank both shots. A few possession exchanges later Anna Mangen came up with a steal and Salena Roberts scored to tie it at 79-79. Hooks snaked her way inside to put the Cougars back on top and Deja Ross blocked Northmont’s next shot. Roberts fouled Mims who sank one of two free throws to give the Cougars a three point lead.

Roberts buried a trey to tie the game 82-82 with 45 seconds left. ShawnFleming scored for Thurgood Marshall and a Northmont foul sent Hooks to the line again. She converted the second free throw to put the Cougars up 85-82.

On their final possession the Lady Bolts put up a three point attempt and missed, got the rebound and launched another three-pointer but failed to convert.

“It was an extremely physical game and felt like we should have gotten a few more trips to the free throw line,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “That would have helped us out a lot. Thurgood shot unreal in the first half from the three point line, going five for eight, and they kept the pressure on us at the end and a couple of offensive rebounds gave them the lead. I’m proud of the girls and the way that they fought. I think we stayed composed the entire game with the emotions flying on both sides and with it being so physical, my girls stayed composed and executed when they needed to. We got a shot there at the end and it just didn’t fall our way.”

Kincer noted that it was nice to see so many of her players score with eight contributing. Roberts, Heath and Shepherd led the team with 18 points each and Erin Mangen had 13. Northmont led in rebounding 41-38 with Erin Mangen and Heath both snaring nine.

THG 17 31 46 71 77 85 – 85

NMT 13 34 52 71 77 82 – 82

Thurgood Marshall: Cierra Hooks 35, Deja Mims 24, Kris ShawnFleming 9, Deja Ross 6, Amari Scales 2, Kuerara Nared 9. Totals: 29-18-85.

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 7, Jenna Hoschouer 2, Anna Mangen 4, Salena Roberts 18, Erin Mangen 13, Shalaya Heath 18, D.J. Shepherd 18, Gabby Kline 2. Totals: 33-13-82.

Three-point baskets: Thurgood Marshall 8 (Mims 5, Hooks 3); Northmont 5 (Roberts 3, E. Mangen 2).

Records: Thurgood Marshall (NA), Northmont 2-5.

