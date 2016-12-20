Mat Men win Delaware Duals

DELAWARE — It was a trip that almost didn’t happen, but after a treacherous three hour bus ride Saturday to the Columbus area to Delaware Hayes High School the Northmont wrestling team had to hustle after arriving late to compete in the Delaware Dual meet tournament.

Initially the coaching staff was told that the roads were so icy that they wouldn’t be allowed to make the trip by the Northmont Bus Garage staff. A short time later the coaching staff was informed that if they could get team to the garage in under an hour they would be allowed to make the trip.

The Thunderbolts late arrival affected the team’s performance in the first round of the tournament.

“It took us almost three hours to get up to Delaware and by the time we arrived they had already started wrestling,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “We had to weigh-in real quick and jump on the mat and needless to say, the first match we didn’t wrestle real well. We won it, but we just got by.”

The Thunderbolts opened the tournament with a 45-31 over Bishop Hartley.

“Each match that we wrestled we got a little bit better,” Newburg noted.

Northmont wrestled a total of four matches and ended up as the tournament champions. The tournament consisted of two, four team pools. Springboro won its pool to face Northmont in the finals where the Thunderbolts posted a convincing 42-28 victory over the Panthers.

“We were kind of sluggish in the finals and got down by 15 points, but our strength right now is on our lower weights and our upper four weight classes,” Newburg said. “We were down by 15 entering the 182 pound match and we ended up winning by 14 points, almost doubling our score.”

Newburg felt the trip was well worth it as his team faced some tough competition.

“It was a good tournament against three good Columbus schools plus Springboro,” he said. “Chad Craft, who was ranked No. 4 in the state, faced the No. 2 wrestler and was actually beating him with 30 seconds to go 2-1, but he took a shot, came up and got caught on his knees and the guy threw him and he ended up losing 6-3, but it was a good match for him. It was his first loss of the season.”

Northmont had five wrestlers go 4-0 at Delaware: Andrew Kick, Chase Craft, Gabe Newburg, Dylan Moran and Chuck Saul. Also going undefeated were Tim Sexton (3-0) and Bryan Heyward (1-0).

“Those wrestlers, along with our lower weight classes, kept us in the matches because we scored a lot of bonus points – pins, tech falls and major decisions, and that is what basically put us over the edge,” Newburg added.

The team’s success at Delaware followed a successful trip to Michigan the previous weekend. On December 9 the Thunderbolts posted a come-from-behind victory 38-34 against Brighton High School. Trailing 21-0 Northmont won seven of the last eight matches to beat Brighton, the No. 8 ranked team in Michigan. Winning matches for the Bolts were Chad Craft, Chase Craft, Andrew Knick, Hunter Terrill, Josh Winston, Gabe Newburg, Dylan Moran, and Chuck Saul.

The next day Northmont finished as runner-up in the Highlander Classic at Howell High School. Earning 1st place finishes were Andrew Knick, Chad and Chase Craft. Ezra Smith placed 2nd. Placing 4th was Logan Jacobs, Chuck Saul and Hunter Terrill. Dylan Moran placed 5th and Tim Sexton placed 6th at Howell.

The team will next compete in the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at Wright State’s Ervin J. Nutter Center on December 27 and 28.

Delaware Duals

at Delaware Hayes

Dec. 17, 2016

Pool Round 1

Delaware Hayes 39, Big Walnut 30

Springboro 40, Amanda Clearcreek 32

Northmor 43, Hilliard Davidson 30

Northmont 45, Bishop Hartley 31

Pool Round 2

Amanda Clearcreek 42, Del. Hayes 31

Springboro 48, Big Walnut 32

Northmor 57, Bishop Hartley 11

Northmont 34, Hilliard Davidson 23

Pool Round 3

Springboro 42, Delaware Hayes 33

Amanda Clearcreek 45, Big Walnut 29

Northmont 42, Northmor 27

Hill. Davidson 52, Bishop Hartley 16

Crossover Round 4 (Finals)

1st – Northmont 42, Springboro 28

3rd- Northmor 44, Amanda Clearcreek 30

5th- Hilliard Davidson 46, Del. Hayes 36

7th- Big Walnut 33, Bishop Hartley 30

Champions of the Week: Tim Sexton (left) and Chuck Saul.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

