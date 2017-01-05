Lady Warriors whip Northmont

WAYNE — The Lady Warriors used stifling defense, quickness and great court vision to methodically dismantle Northmont on both sides of the court and cruised to a 70-31 victory at Wayne High School Wednesday night.

Wayne dominated in all aspects of the game; it had its way on the offensive and defensive boards and for most of the first half would not let Northmont get the ball past half court without committing turnovers.

Freshman Nyla Hampton harassed the Northmont guards producing turnovers and easy points in transition and 6-foot, 2-inch Junior Forward Shai McGruder dominated in the post and on both sides of the court. Sophomore guard Destiny Bohannon was also dominant on both ends of the floor.

Northmont could not get much going all night as even when the Wayne backups came into the game; they were just too quick and relentless. Anna Mangen played a lot of quality minutes, as she was able to get the ball across midcourt at times and was able to slow down the Wayne fast break as well.

Wayne (7-3, 5-0) will host Columbus Africentric on Saturday at 7:30 and Northmont (3-7, 2-4) takes on Trotwood at home at the Northmont Thunderdome.

