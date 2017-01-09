ELL offers Baseball Pitching Clinic

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Little League will be offering a 5 session Baseball Pitching Clinic beginning Thursday, February 2.

Players league ages 9 and 10 will begin at 6:30 p.m. and 11 and 12 year olds will begin at 7:30 p.m. All sessions will be held at Kleptz Early Learning Center on National Road on Thursdays.

Each session will last one hour, and will teach pitching fundamentals of both the wind-up and stretch. Drills concentrating on the physical repetition of the motion, rules of the game (balks), and mental focus will be emphasized, with each session building on the previous.

Open to all registered Englewood Little League players at no charge. Coaches welcome to attend/observe.

League signups are available on the ELL website – www.englewoodlittleleague.com. Registration for the clinic is limited. Contact Chris Eifert for clinic registration or for more information – (937) 657-0795.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ELL.jpg

