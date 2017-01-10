Lady Bolts fall to Tecumseh

NEW CARLISLE — The Lady Bolts fought hard Monday night but came up short, losing a tough battle to Central Buckeye Conference power Tecumseh 64-60.

The victory was the Lady Arrows sixth consecutive as Tecumseh improved to 11-1 overall. Northmont fell to 4-8 with the loss.

Corrine Thomas, who leads the CBC with a 24.7 points per game average, paced Tecumseh with 27 points while Presley Griffitts had 16 and Macy Berner 10. Makayla Cooper led the Northmont attack with 21 points and Salena Roberts had 12.

The game was very physical from the outset and by the time the dust had settled both team combined to shoot a total of 50 free throws. The Lad6y Arrows sank 21 of 30 from the charity stripe while Northmont converted 13 of 20.

The first quarter was nip and tuck before Tecumseh opened up a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased the lead to nine midway through the second period before Northmont closed the gap to 31-27 at the half. Roberts buried a 3-pointer and Cooper scored inside to pull the Lady Bolts to within four at the break.

The game remained close throughout the third and fourth quarters. Freshman Camryn Nadir came off the bench to put Northmont up 41-40 to open the final eight minutes of play. Tecumseh’s guard Corinne Thomas snared a rebound after Griffitts missed a second free throw and dished the ball to Macy Berner for a bucket that put the Lady Arrows up 48-43 with just over four minutes to play.

Tecumseh came up with a steal and Griffitts drew a foul from Erin Mangen. Griffitts hit the first of two shots to boost the Lady Arrows lead to 49-43. Anna Mangen buried a clutch 3-pointer to pull Northmont to within four with 2:54 left. Erin Mangen and Makayla Cooper scored to cut Tecumseh’s lead to 54-51.

Unfortunately the Lady Bolts kept committing fouls and Tecumseh scored its final 10 points of the game on free throws. The Lady Arrows sank 10 of 12 from the charity stripe down the stretch. Cooper buried a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left to cut Tecumseh’s lead to 61-60. With time waning the Lady Bolts were forced to foul and Thomas sank a pair of free throws.

Northmont missed a desperation 3-pointer trailing 63-60 and Tecumseh came up with the rebound. Thomas was immediately fouled and hit the front end of the bonus to ice the game, 64-60.

NMT 12 27 39 60 – 60

TEC 16 31 40 64 – 64

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 21, Jenna Hoschouer 2, Anna Mangen 5, Salena Roberts 12, Erin Mangen 7, Shalaya Heath 9, Gabby Kline 2, Camryn Nadir 2. Totals: 22-13-60.

Tecumseh: Allison Berner 9, Mackenzie Pauley 2, Macy Berner 10, Corinne Thomas 27, Presley Griffitts 16. Totals: 16-21-64.

3-point goals: Northmont 3 (Cooper, A. Mangen, Roberts); Tecumseh 3 (Thomas 3).

Records: Northmont 4-8, Tecumseh 11-1.

Makayla Cooper fights her way past Tecumseh defender Mackenzie Pauley. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cooper_TEC.jpg Makayla Cooper fights her way past Tecumseh defender Mackenzie Pauley. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Erin Mangen scores a first quarter jump shot at Tecumseh. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ErinMangen.jpg Erin Mangen scores a first quarter jump shot at Tecumseh. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Jenna Hoschouer makes pass into the paint. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JennaHoschouer.jpg Jenna Hoschouer makes pass into the paint. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Salena Roberts drives for a score against the Lady Arrows. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SalenaRoberts.jpg Salena Roberts drives for a score against the Lady Arrows. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

