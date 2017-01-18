Mat Men win two matches

WEST CHESTER — Northmont’s varsity wrestling team Thursday defeated Xenia 65-28 and Lakota West 44-30 on Saturday to improve to 9-1 for the season.

Northmont didn’t have a full team for its match with Xenia but still performed well.

“Our goal is to win every match but I think we lost a couple of them,” said Northmont coach Scott Newburg.

He said it was hard for his team to get psyched up for the match knowing that the Buccs would be forfeiting three or four matches.

“When everybody is not wrestling it’s just kind of tough, but the kids wrestled well to get a 37 point win,” Newburg stated.

Against Lakota West the Thunderbolts gave up six points by forfeit at 106 pounds but still managed a 14 point victory.

“They have competed in a couple of tournaments that we were also in, the Holiday Tournament at Wright State and the Fairfield tournament and they scored just behind us in both so we didn’t know how that match was going to go,” Newburg commented. “The kids wrestled really well against Lakota West and took it out to a 29-6 lead. We lost a couple of matches in the middle and then we kind of plowed through the upper weights and did a great job to come up with the win.”

Seven wrestlers won both of their matches against Xenia and Lakota West, including Andrew Knick (113 pounds), Chad Craft (120), Chase Craft (126), Hunter Terrill (145), Josh Winston (160), Gabe Newburg (182) and Chuck Saul (285).

Northmont is now the No. 2 seed in the region and will host the first round of the State Duals on Wednesday, January 25.

“The kids are really starting to come around right now,” Newburg noted. “We are wrestling the best that we have all season, which is where we want to be and I hope that we can continue to keep on doing that. We have the State Duals coming up next week on Wednesday against Xenia and if we beat them we will go up against Beavercreek. We are looking forward to hosting that for the second year in a row.

Northmont will be at home Thursday for Senior Night as the Thunderbolts host Troy.

“Troy is ranked 10th in the area right now and we are No. 2, so it should be a great match,” Newburg said. “The kids are looking forward to it. Any time you can wrestle at home in front of the fans it’s great for the kids.”

Champion of the Week was Hunter Terrill.

“Hunter is really starting to come around,” Newburg added. “He is not one of those kids that wrestles year-round so it takes him a few weeks to get into it and he is really starting to pick it up. If we can a couple more guys to feed off him in the middle weights we will be OK heading into postseason.”

