Mat Men defeat Troy

CLAYTON — In wrestling action Thursday No. 10 ranked Troy squared off with No. 2 ranked Northmont. While the Thunderbolts walked away with 41-24 victory, the Trojans had some bright spots.

In the Junior Varsity matches Nick Mittelstadt scored an 11-4 decision over Terry Roth in 138 pound match.

At the Varsity level Frankie Hoening scored a pin (3:03) against his cousin Weston Hoening in the 152 pound match.

Shane Shoop (170) won by a fall in 33 seconds against the Bolts’ Fouad Saleh.

“It was really nice to see Shane Shoop at 170 come out and do what he does with a very explosive takedown and taking a kid straight to his back and hammer him down,” said Troy Coach Doug Kerns. “The good surprise of the night was Frankie Hoening at 152 beating his cousin that he has never beaten before in his life. He got a couple of double legs and took him to his back to get the fall. The Snyder – Newburg match is going to be a good match for the remainder of the year. Those guys are going to be battling it out when the face each other again. I thought Newburg wrestled a very smart match and conserved his energy until the end and did a bang up job.”

Troy’s last victory in head-to-head competition came in the 220 pound match when Christian Nation won by a fall (3:02) against Timmy Sexton. The Trojans also picked up six points when Brandon Lewis (106) won by forfeit.

Despite the loss both teams looked fairly even talent wise, but Northmont came away with some expected wins by Chad and Chase Craft, both top wrestlers in the region. Hunter Terrill (145) also gave Northmont five points with 16-6 major decision over Justin Mittelstadt. Josh Winston (160) won by a fall in 24 seconds over Troy’s Dakota Hamman and Gabe Newburg (182) fought hard to score an 11-7 decision against Troy’s Davin Snyder.

“Gabe and the Snyder kid are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 in the district right now,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “Gabe wrestled him twice last year and had success against him, but it is always hard in any sport to come back and keep beating an opponent like that because you know each other’s style. He started off a little sluggish and got taken down a couple of times and it woke him up a little bit.”

Snyder led 4-2 after the first period and held a 7-5 advantage entering the final round before Newburg rallied for a point win.

“Gabe has been dealing with some physical issues right now, but he will be OK,” Newburg added. “The thing I liked about his match and a couple of the other matches was that our kids fought through the entire way. Even though they were behind they didn’t give up. They kept fighting, came back and won. That’s what I really enjoy about the kids on this year’s team. They might lose a match, but they are going to fight you until the end. We had good performances from the Crafts again tonight. They have been a pleasure to coach the last four years. We have just got a good group of kids and the kids that are good are staying good and getting better and the kids that we need to pick it up are doing that right now, so I am really looking forward to the last part of the season.”

Despite the loss, Kerns knew his team would be facing some tough competition.

“They have a couple of hammers. We knew that coming in,” Kerns added. “That’s fine because you want to come and wrestle the best, some state placers and state caliber kids. As far as a close match, it was all about match ups. That’s what these dual matches are all about. There were double forfeits in a couple of weight classes and forfeit by Northmont in another weight class. You like getting free points, but you want two full rosters battling it out. They want 14 guys in their lineup and we want 14 in our lineup. I like Scott (Newburg). His program is a class act program. It is fun wrestling duals with him. We have a great relationship. I wish we could have come in and give a better fight than this, but you win some and lose some.”

Other big wins for the Bolts came at 285 where Chuck Saul won by a fall (4:28) over Jake Browning and Andrew Knick scored an 11-1 major decision over Joe Pascale in the 113 pound match. Dylan Moran won by a fall (2:42) against Will Brumfield.

