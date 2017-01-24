Lady Bolts defeat Ponitz

CLAYTON — Northmont’s girls varsity basketball team had little difficulty scoring a 58-39 victory Monday night against Ponitz Career Technology.

The Lady Bolts had three players in double figures and came up with 19 steals. Makayla Cooper led Northmont with 16 points, Erin Mangen had 14 and Shalaya Heath tossed in 13.

Brianna Lyle led Ponitz with 12 points, six of which came in a first quarter that ended with Northmont clinging to a 15-14 lead. After that the Lady Bolts began to pull away. Six different players scored in the second quarter as Northmont took a 37-21 advantage at the break. Ponitz outscored Northmont 11-8 in the third period but only managed to generate seven points in the fourth as the Lady Bolts cruised to victory.

“Ponitz played us tough. They had a tough defense and were scrappy and forced us to play a little bit,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “It was kind of nice because sometimes my girls need that little bit of extra push to play harder. I always tell them that if we can get three or four of them scoring in double figures then we aren’t going to lose too many games. We pushed the ball offensively really well and I thought we were very unselfish making the extra pass to the open player and getting post touches. We also got to the free throw line a lot.”

Northmont converted 19 of 30 free throws while Ponitz only went to the line 10 times and converted seven shots.

“Getting the ball inside and getting those extra rebounds definitely helped us,” Kincer added.

Northmont will host Centerville (11-4 overall) on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Shawnee on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

PON 14 21 32 39 – 39

NMT 15 37 45 58 – 58

Ponitz: Leah Ruffin 1, Tabitha Romaine 7, Jamiyah Walton 5, N’Akayla Williams 2, Destiny Gaston 5, Brianna Lyle 12, Myeesha Hall 5, De’Aryanna Martin 2. Totals: 14-7-39.

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 16, Jenna Hoschouer 8, Antonette Dorsey 1, Salena Roberts 4, Erin Mangen 14, Shalaya Heath 13, Gabby Kline 2. Totals: 18-19-58.

3-point goals: Ponitz 4 (Romaine, Walton, Gaston, Hall); Northmont 3 (E. Mangen 2, Cooper).

Records: Ponitz n/a, Northmont 6-9.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

