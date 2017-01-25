Boys bowling teams beat Springboro

FRANKLIN — The Northmont Bowling Squads faced Springboro on Tuesday, January 24 at the Strike Zone Lanes in Franklin, for a GWOC Conference match.

The Northmont Boys Varsity Bowling Squad bowled games of 1070 and 965 for a 2035 total to Springboro’s 1714. Their two baker games were 231 and 202 for a total of 433 to Springboro’s total of 392. Overall totals provided Northmont with a big win over Springboro with 2468 to Springboro’s 2106.

The leading bowler for Northmont was Cam Rayle with games of 269 and 190 for a total series of 459, followed by Steve Kocher with games of 213 and 205 for a 418 series and Tyler Blackwell with games of 191 and 195 for a 386 series. Jonathan King had a nice game of 227, and Bradlee Fritz had a game of 198.

The Northmont Boys JV Squad also won big over Springboro with games of 845 and 867 for a total of 1712 in the regular games against Springboro’s 1113. Their two baker games totaled 178 and 194 for a total of 372 to Springboro’s 290. Northmont’s overall score was 2084 to Springboro’s 1403. The leading bowler was Tyler Gleadell with games of 232 and 183 for a 415 series, followed by Jack Meyers with games of 172 and 236 for a 408 series and Trevor Anderson with games of 169 and 157 for a 326 series.

Northmont bowls again on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m. at Poelking South against Miamisburg in a conference match.

