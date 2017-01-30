Lady Bolts rout Shawnee

CLAYTON — After a lethargic start Monday night the Northmont girls basketball finally came to life in the second half to score a decisive 48-27 victory over Springfield Shawnee.

Shalaya Heath led Northmont with 14 points and Makayla Cooper had 10. The Lady Braves had on player break into double figures. Alisa Williams, Olivia Potts and Emily Lord scored six points each for Shawnee.

In a first quarter plagued by a plenty of turnovers and missed shots by both teams Shawnee led 9-3 by the end of the period. The sloppy play carried over into the second quarter. Northmont eventually took the lead 14-13 following a basket by Cooper, who drew a foul by Andi Meeks. Cooper converted the free throw to put Northmont on top and the Lady Bolts took a 19-13 lead at the half. Heath scored eight of her 14 points in the second quarter.

By the end of the third quarter Northmont built a 12 point lead, but Shawnee went on a 6-0 run early in the final period to cut the Lady Bolts’ lead to 34-26 with 5:05 remaining. Northmont held Shawnee to a free throw the rest of the way to post the 21 point win.

“We had a little bit of a slow start, but I think we got a little frustrated with ourselves because of the way we shot in the first half,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “Everything we shot were good shots but they just didn’t seem to fall. I think we made up for it by getting to the free throw line and knocking down our free throws and by crashing the offensive boards.”

Northmont converted 15 of 18 from the foul line compared to 4 of 11 by Shawnee.

“I keep telling the girls that we need to capitalize more on our offensive rebounds, and we did tonight,” Kincer added. “We had 18 offensive rebounds and 16 second chance points. I think we did a good job of getting the ball inside during the second half and looking to attack inside, so I’m happy with what we got.”

Erin Mangen and Heath led the team with seven rebounds each. Mangen had four offensive rebounds and Heath had five defensive rebounds.

The Lady Bolts play at Lebanon on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., at Springboro on Saturday at 1 p.m. and at Eaton on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

SHA 9 13 20 27 – 27

NMT 3 19 32 48 – 48

Springfield Shawnee: Paree Furness 2, Alisa Williams 6, Lizzie Williams 3, Olivia Potts 6, Des Parks 3, Andi Meeks 1, Emily Lord 6. Totals: 11-4-27.

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 10, Jenna Hoschouer 7, Anna Mangen 3, Antonette Dorsey 2, Salena Roberts 7, Erin Mangen 5, Shalaya Heath 14. Totals: 15-15-48.

3-point goals: Shawnee 1 (L. Williams); Northmont 3 (Cooper, Hoschouer, A. Mangen).

Records: Shawnee 6-7, Northmont 7-10.

Antonette Dorsey slices past Shawnee defender Lizzie Williams. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AntonetteDorsey.jpg Antonette Dorsey slices past Shawnee defender Lizzie Williams. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Erin Mangen fights off Shawnee players Olivia Potts (14) and Des Parks after hauling in an offensive rebound. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ErinMangen-2.jpg Erin Mangen fights off Shawnee players Olivia Potts (14) and Des Parks after hauling in an offensive rebound. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Makayla Cooper scores a layup on a first half fast-break. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MakaylaCooper-2.jpg Makayla Cooper scores a layup on a first half fast-break. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Salena Roberts drives past Paree Furness. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SalenaRoberts-1.jpg Salena Roberts drives past Paree Furness. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Shalaya Heath scores inside against Springfield Shawnee. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ShalayaHeath.jpg Shalaya Heath scores inside against Springfield Shawnee. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

