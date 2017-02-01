Bolts win Eaton Invitational

EATON — With 234.5 team points the Northmont Varsity Wrestling won the 47th Eaton Invitational easily outscoring the 2nd place team, Milton-Union, by 89 points.

“We changed the lineup a little bit this week and put three different guys in to give a couple of guys a rest and to see what the others could do,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “They all did a great job.”

Freshman Andrew Knick won the 113 pound weight class with a 4-0 decision over Jake Gentry, a junior, of Ross.

Senior Chad Craft scored a 16-5 major decision over Dustin Robins of Reading to win the 120 pound title. Twin brother Chase Craft scored a 12-o major decision over Ben Sherill of Bellbrook to win the 126 pound title.

Junior Ezra Smith placed fourth at 138, losing by an 18-1 technical fall to Issia Johnson of Reading.

Hunter Terrill won the 145 pound title with 4-3 decision over Jordan Cress of Milton-Union.

Josh Winston placed 5th at 160 winning by a fall (5:25) against Blake Coy of Carroll.

Gabe Newburg won took 1st at 182 pounds with a fall (2:24) against Tom Coleman of Ross.

Dylan Moran placed 4th at 195 losing an 11-3 major decision to Joe Cochran of Springfield.

Bryan Heyward placed 3rd at 220 scoring a 7-2 decision over Jamin Hill of Carroll.

“Bryan has kind of been a fill-in for us this year but he only lost one match to take third,” Newburg said. “Kyle Roberts (170) came in and won a couple of matches and freshman Mason Sigler (152) also won a match.”

Chuck Saul took 2nd at heavyweight losing by a fall (0:22) to Karson Chasteen of Ross.

“Saul beat the No. 10 heavyweight in the state, Jacob Padilla of Wayne, 3-0 and Dylan Moran did a great job beating Tyler Wilcox of Wayne 5-3, a kid he has never beaten before, so they both up big,” Newburg noted. “We had a decent lead after Friday night and had seven guys in the semifinals and we won six of the seven matches, which is one of the best semifinal rounds we’ve ever had. That put us over the top and put us into the finals where we went 5-1 overall.”

The solid outing came on the heels of the Thunderbolts sweeping a State Dual on Wednesday against Stebbins and Beavercreek.

“We had good match victories all the way through the tournament, which is a really good tough tournament. We like to go to Eaton to get tuned up a little bit,” Newburg added. “Our five champions, Knick, Chad and Chase Craft, Gabe Newburg and Hunter Terrill all did a great job. Terrill is 10-1 in his last 11 matches and Gabe won his last three matches by pin. Those guys have been doing the job for us all year long and we had some other guys pick it up. I was real happy with our performance and the kids have done a great job the last couple of weeks. I think we are peaking at the right time.”

Eaton Invitational

Team Standings

1. Northmont 234.5

2. Milton-Union 145.5

3. Ross 141.5

4. Valley View 124.0

5. Eaton 117.5

6. Reading 110.5

7. Edgewood 99.5

8. Wayne 91.0

9. Wilmington 84.0

10. Carroll 83.0

11. National Trail 68.5

12. Tippecanoe 67.0

13. Oakwood 60.0

14. Springfield 59.0

15. Waynesville 48.5

16. Arcanum 45.0

17. Shawnee 44.5

18. Bellbrook 43.0

19. Twin Valley So. 28.0

20. Thurgood Marshall 23.0

21. Dunbar 4.0

The Northmont wrestling team posing with their 1st place trophy and medals after winning the Eaton Invitational.

