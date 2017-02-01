State Dual: Butler beats Bolts again

VANDALIA — Butler hosted a State Dual wrestling tournament Wednesday night featuring the Aviators, Lebanon, Mason and Northmont.

Butler squared off with Northmont and the results were almost identical to the first time the two teams met December 3, 2016 at Northmont when the Aviators posted a 39-30 victory.

Wednesday night the Aviators posted a 35-29 victory over Northmont in a match where bad blood between the two schools boiled again.

Northmont forfeited at 106 pounds to give Butler a 6-0 advantage. In the 113 pound match Butler’s Logan Hoskins (22-6) posted a 9-5 decision over Northmont freshman Andrew Knick (28-5) to put the Aviators up 9-0.

Ronnie Pietro avenged a 2-1 loss to Chad Craft during the December 3 match in the 120 pound match by scoring a 3-1 decision in overtime to boost Butler’s lead to 11-0. Butler was penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after this match ended.

Northmont got its first points of the evening at 126 pounds where Chase Craft scored a 9-0 major decision over Josh Suddeth to cut Butler’s lead to 11-4.

Butler increased its lead to 23-4 with victories in the next two weight classes. Bailey Suddeth won by a fall in 39 seconds over Terry Roth at 132 pounds and Jestin Love also won by fall (1:34) against Logan Jacobs at 138.

Northmont won at 145 where Ezra Smith scored a 12-6 decision against Michael Cyphers and at 152 pounds where Josh Winston scored a 7-4 decision over Mason Motter to cut the Aviators’ lead to 23-10.

Butler dashed the Thunderbolts hopes of advancing to the finals against Mason with two consecutive pins that essentially put the match out of reach. Nick Coyle won by a fall (0:49) at 160 over Mason Sigler and Jansen Love won by a fall (0:26) against Kyle Roberts in the 170 pound match to give the Aviators a 35-10 lead.

That set the stage for a heated match at 182 pounds where Gabe Newburg scored a 6-1 decision over Ethan Cyrette. The last time these two met Cyrette kept head slapping Newburg. Wednesday night Cyrette poked Newburg in the eye twice requiring stoppage of the match after both incidents so that Newburg could recover. Cyrette got lectured by the referee after the second incident. Newburg faced the Butler bench after the victory and held his arms outward resulting in an unsportsmanlike penalty and one team point deduction to make it 35-12 in favor of Butler.

Bryan Heyward won by forfeit at 195 pounds and Dylan Moran scored a 15-0 technical fall against Dylan Sagers in the 220 pound match to close the gap to 23-35.

Butler forfeited the heavyweight match to make the final tally 35-29.

“We were out-manned tonight a little bit. Right now every team is kind of hurting a little with kids out,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “We lost a couple of matches that we thought we could win. We figured we could win eight of the 11 contested matches but we only won five. Butler matches up with us really well in the lower weight classes and that is what hurt us. That is a 12 point swing. It’s just too bad that it wasn’t a different scenario. Our kids wrestled hard but both teams are evenly matched and tonight they just got the best of us. We put two or three freshmen in tonight in place of some kids that are hurt. Overall, I was happy. This was our second match with them and it was kind of a heated match and sometimes it gets your blood going.”

Northmont wrestlers will get another chance to face Butler in the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament at Butler this weekend.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

