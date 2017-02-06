Kocher bowls perfect game

ENGLEWOOD — Steve Kocher, a senior at Northmont and a member of the Northmont Boys Varsity team, bowled a perfect 300 game at Thunderbowl Lanes on February 1 in a match against Fairmont.

This was Kocher’s third 300 game in a competition match. He started bowling with his dad and brother at the age of 3 and played on his first youth league at age 5.

Currently averaging 221 in the GWOC standings, Steve attributes his success to his dad (Randy Kocher) who taught him to never give up. He also believes that not getting upset when the going gets tough helps.

In addition to his excellent bowling skills, Steve also maintains a 3.7 GPA. His positive attitude and high bowling average have contributed immensely to Northmont’s current place standing in the GWOC National West League with a 7-2 record.

Steve Kocher bowled a perfect 300 game against Fairmont. Contributed photo