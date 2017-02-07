T-Bolts win division at GWOC Tourney

VANDALIA — With two weight class champions, three second places, two fourth places and one fifth place the Northmont wrestling team scored 178 team points to win the National West crown at the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament Friday and Saturday at Butler High School.

Chase Craft was the 126 pound weight class champion winning by a fall in 3:16 over Josh Suddeth of Butler.

“Chase Craft was named wrestler of the tournament for the National West division and did a good job winning his third GWOC title,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg.

Andrew Knick was 113 pound champion scoring a 5-2 decision over Mason Kleinberg of Springboro.

“Andrew Knick came back and did a great job. He has wrestled the Hoskins kids from Butler five times and is now 3-2 against him,” Newburg said.

Chad Craft placed second at 120 losing a hard fought 1-0 decision in the final to Ronnie Pietro of Butler.

“Chad had a really tough loss in the final. Every one of his matches with Pietro have been a one point difference and he just came out on the short end,” Newburg said. “I’m sure he will get another chance to face Pietro again in the next couple of weeks.”

Gabe Newburg also placed second at 182 losing a 2-1 decision in the final to Mark Kimbrell of Fairmont.

“Gabe did a great job wrestling the state qualifier, Kimbrell, and rode him the entire second period. Kimbrell is a senior so I was pleased with that performance,” Newburg said.

Chuck Saul placed second in the heavyweight class losing by a fall (3:30) to Jacob Padilla of Wayne.

“Chuck had to face a freshman who is ranked in the top ten in the state. They split their matches before but Padilla got the best of him this time,” Newburg said. “Padilla got Chuck on his back and once a guy that weighs 40 pounds more than you does that it is hard to escape. Chuck is a fighter and if they end up wrestling again it could go the other way.”

Josh Winston placed fourth at 160 losing a 9-0 major decision to Nick Coyle of Butler.

Dylan Moran placed fourth when he dropped a 6-3 decision to Seth Campbell of Miamisburg.

Bryan Heyward placed fifth by scoring a 12-4 major decision over Dylan Sagers of Butler.

“I was really pleased with our performance. We had eight kids seeded and all eight came through and placed,” Newburg said. “We had seven in the top four and one place fifth. As a team, the way we have had to move people around this year because of injuries, the boys have really responded well. This is the first tournament we have had this year where everybody contributed. We’ve been a little bit lackluster in the middle weights, but those kids even though they didn’t place, they came through and won a couple of matches with pins and if you can pin someone in the tournament that is an extra two points.”

Newburg tipped his hat to arch rival Vandalia-Butler for their first place finish overall at GWOC.

“Butler had a great tournament and scored a lot of second tier points with a lot of kids win to place third or fourth,” Newburg commented. “Without having Hunter Terrill (145) and not having someone at 106 we just couldn’t keep up with them, but with what we had available I thought we did a good job. We had five guys in the finals just like Butler. We won two out of the five and it kept us far enough ahead of Lebanon in our division so that we could win the division.”

The Warriors finished with 172 points, six behind the Thunderbolts. There are 20 teams in the GWOC but Newburg feels the National West is the toughest of the four divisions.

“Out of our division the four schools placed second, third and fifth so we had three schools in the top five just from our division,” Newburg noted. “To win our division and to come out the way we did it was great weekend.”

GWOC Championships

American North

1. Butler 224.0

2. Piqua 89.0

3. Troy 74.5

4. Tippecanoe 49.0

5. Greenville 39.0

6. Sidney 33.5

American South

1. Stebbins 73.5

2. Trotwood 47.0

3. Xenia 33.0

4. Fairborn 22.0

5. West Carr. 21.0

National East

1. Beavercreek 142.5

2. Centerville 132.0

3. Fairmont 106.0

4. Springfield 67.0

5. Wayne 65.0

National West

1. Northmont 178.0

2. Lebanon 172.0

3. Miamisburg 134.0

4. Springboro 98.0

Chase Craft scored an 8-0 major decision Saturday over Ryan Whitten of Stebbins in the semifinal of the GWOC Tournament. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChaseCraft-3.jpg Chase Craft scored an 8-0 major decision Saturday over Ryan Whitten of Stebbins in the semifinal of the GWOC Tournament. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Chad Craft pinned Sam Ridgley of Lebanon (3:24) in the semifinal of the GWOC Tournament. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChadCraft-2.jpg Chad Craft pinned Sam Ridgley of Lebanon (3:24) in the semifinal of the GWOC Tournament. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind