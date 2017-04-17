Bolts hit bump in the road

DAYTON — After a successful week that saw Northmont record its 1,000th baseball victory and score 42 runs during four straight victories, the Thunderbolts hit a bump in the road Saturday against Chaminade-Julienne at Howell Field.

The Eagles defeated the Thunderbolts 11-4 in a game that saw Northmont commit an uncharacteristic five errors.

Tied 1-1 after one inning, Northmont took a 3-1 lead in the top of the 2nd inning but C-J scored 6 runs in the home half of the 2nd to take a 7-3 lead. Northmont got one run back in the top of the 3rd but the Eagles added one run in the bottom of the 4th and five more in the 5th to secure an 11-4 victory.

“It was a good week overall,” said Northmont Coach Chuck Harlow. “Monday and Tuesday we played really against Xenia scoring 10 runs both days and another 10 runs against West Carrollton and a 12 run night against Springfield, but today I don’t know how to explain that. When you walk that many guys and when you make that many physical errors and put mental errors on top of it, you’ve got no prayer. We just didn’t have a whole lot of drive today. Today was just terrible, but we are 2-0 in the league as we head into the main part of our league schedule so that is right where we wanted to be. That’s just baseball. Somedays you get the bear and some days the bear gets you. Today the bear got us.”

Caden Cronebach took the loss on the mound. Cronebach, Garrett McGough, and Adam Bendinelli went 1-1.

NMT 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 – 04 07 5

C – J 1 6 0 1 5 0 x – 11 14 2

Friday at Springfield the Thunderbolts recorded their 1,000th overall victory in a 12-1 rout of the Wildcats in 5 innings. Pitcher Tyler Defibaugh earned the victory to improve his record to 2-0. He struck out four and allowed only two hits. Northmont generated 13 hits. Offensive leaders included Caden Cronebach who went 3-4 with one RBU, Thomas Walsh 2-3 with three RBI, Logan Jewsikow 2-4, Defibaugh 2-3 with one RBI, Will Ludington hit a triple and Ryan Pullins belted a double.

NMT 0 0 1 4 7 – 12 13 0

SPR 1 0 0 0 0 – 01 02 2

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Northmont is the 12th high school in the state to achieve 1,000 victories.

The following is a list of teams with 1,000 or more victories.

Cincinnati Elder 1,452 (1924-2016)

Steubenville 1,317 (1912-2016)

Coldwater 1,292 (1950-2014)

Oregon Clay 1,249 (1928-2016)

St. Henry 1,176 (1939-2012)

West Salem Northwestern 1,108 (1952-2016)

Defiance, 1,083 (1904-2016)

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 1,057 (1963-2016)

Ashland 1,029 (1908-2015)

Miamisburg 1,003 (updated 2010)

Cleveland Benedictine 1,002 (updated 2012)

Clayton Northmont 1,000 (1960-4/14/2017)

