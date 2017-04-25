Lady Bolts fall to Springboro

CLAYTON — In a battle for third place in the National West division of the Greater Western Ohio Conference the Northmont fast-pitch softball team suffered a disastrous first inning Monday against Springboro.

The Lady Panthers scored six runs in the top of the 1st inning to put Northmont in a deep hole it could not dig itself out of. The Lady Bolts managed to score five runs but ended up losing 8-5 to fall into the basement in the National West.

Springboro improved to 12-7 overall and 3-2 in conference play while Northmont dropped to 11-6 and 3-3.

Springboro got back-to-back doubles by Sophie Weber and Hali Geraci and three singles by Gabby Hougan, Rylee Tomsic and Taylor Collins in the top of the first. Two fielding errors combined with the five hits enabled the Lady Panthers to take a 6-0 lead.

“We had too many called third strikes and we kicked the ball around on defense and with runners on first and second we threw to the wrong base. I mean, we weren’t smart,” said Northmont Coach Kris Mangen. “When you kick the ball around on defense you aren’t going to win games, especially games that are clutch. We helped Springboro out tremendously today. We will be back at it tomorrow and hopefully we will execute.”

The Lady Bolts will play Tuesday night at Springboro for another chance of gaining some ground on division leading Lebanon (16-3, 6-0). Miamisburg and Springboro are tied for second in the division with 3-2 conference records.

“Today we looked new to the game,” Mangen added but was pleased with some aspects of the game. “Kyra Rottgen went three for four and it was nice to see her come around with her left side drag slap.”

Northmont managed to get a pair of runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Anna Mangen reached on an infield single and later scored on an illegal pitch. Sydney Weaver and Ryanne Stoffel singled, Sydney McGilton drew a walk and Emma Finch drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run.

Springboro increased its lead to 7-2 in the top of the 2nd inning when Geraci singled to center, advanced to second on a wild pitch and later scored on an infield single.

Kyra Rottgen led off the home half of the 2nd with a slap single to the left side of the infield. Erin Mangen followed with a single to advance Rottgen to second and Ryanne Stoffel singled to left to score Rottgen and make it a 7-3 ballgame.

Northmont cut the deficit to 7-5 in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Emma Finch and Elanie Prater drew back-to-back walks and Rottgen reached first on a bunt that brought Finch home and Anna Mangen got an infield hit to score Prater.

The Lady Panthers added an insurance run in the top of the 6th inning on a double by Geraci and an RBI double by Ashley Bosley.

SPB 610 001 0 – 8 11 1

Nmt 212 000 0 – 5 09 3

Anna Mangen lays down a first inning bunt against Springboro. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AnnaMangen.jpg Anna Mangen lays down a first inning bunt against Springboro. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Marissa Bardonaro delivers a pitch to the plate. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MarissaBardonaro-2.jpg Marissa Bardonaro delivers a pitch to the plate. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Sydney Weaver fires to first base to get an out against Springboro. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SydneyWeaver-2.jpg Sydney Weaver fires to first base to get an out against Springboro. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Kyra Rottgen reaches first base after laying down a bunt. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_KyraRottgen-2.jpg Kyra Rottgen reaches first base after laying down a bunt. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Centerfielder Erin Mangen cuts off a ball hit into the gap in right center field while avoiding a collision with right fielder Elanie Prater. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ErinMangen-1.jpg Centerfielder Erin Mangen cuts off a ball hit into the gap in right center field while avoiding a collision with right fielder Elanie Prater. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

