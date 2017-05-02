Northmont defeats Springboro

SPRINGBORO — The Northmont varsity baseball team defeated Springboro 5-2 Tuesday, April 25 in the second game of the series. Cole Stephens picked up the win and a complete game to improve his won-loss record to 3-2.

The Bolts had a four run 6th inning with five hits and added an insurance run in the 7th. The bases were loaded in the 6th inning when Will Ludington hit a single to score Caden Cronebach who reached on a single of his own.

Tyler Defibaugh hit into a fielder’s choice that brought home Thomas Walsh for the second run of the inning. Adam Bendinelli reached on an infield single that scored the go-ahead run, which turned out to be the game winning run.

Colin Hobert singled to drive-in Will Ludington for the fourth run of the inning. In the 7th, Stephens doubled and scored on Cronebach’s single to left. Stephens, Cronebach, and Ludington each had two hits for the game.

“They took a two run lead but we got four in the sixth and an insurance run in the seventh,” said Northmont Coach Chuck Harlow. “A lot of guys had multiple hits. We had timely hits and Cole Stephens pitched a gem. He gave up six hits in seven innings and only struck out one guy, but it was a battle. It was a good team win for us.”

The Bolts are now 12-6 (4-3) on the season. Northmont hosts Miamisburg on Tuesday, travel to Fairmont on Wednesday to complete a game suspended in the fifth inning. The Firebirds have the bases loaded with no outs when play resumes. The Thunderbolts play Greenville Thursday night at Wright State, host Wayne on Friday and then play two games on Saturday: one at Miamisburg at 11 a.m. and a second at Fairborn at 2 p.m.

The weather forecast is calling for rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday so it is doubtful any of those four games will actually be played.

NMT 000 004 1 – 5 9 1

SPR 000 110 0 – 2 6 2

Northmont will open sectional tournament play Thursday, May 11 vs. the winner of the May 9 between Fairmont and West Carrollton.

Caden Cronebach legs out a base hit at Springboro. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_CadenCronebach.jpg Caden Cronebach legs out a base hit at Springboro. Photo by Kelly Hobert Logan Jewsikow takes a swing at a pitch with Caden Cronebach taking a lead off first base. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_LoganJewsikow.jpg Logan Jewsikow takes a swing at a pitch with Caden Cronebach taking a lead off first base. Photo by Kelly Hobert Cole Stephens pitched a complete game against Springboro to improve his record to 3-2 on the season. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_ColeStephens.jpg Cole Stephens pitched a complete game against Springboro to improve his record to 3-2 on the season. Photo by Kelly Hobert