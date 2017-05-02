Grand slam sinks Lady Bolts

CLAYTON — Kassie Stiltner blasted a grand slam home run to left center in the top of the 7th inning Tuesday to lift Miamisburg to an 8-6 come-from-behind victory over a beleaguered Northmont team that keeps shooting itself in the foot.

With the victory Miamisburg improves to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play to move into third place in the National West Division of the Greater Western Ohio Conference while Northmont falls to 13-8 overall and 4-5 in conference play to fall into the National West basement.

The Lady Bolts got off to a good start by taking a 3-0 lead in the home half of the 1st inning. Kyra Rottgen and Erin Mangen drew one out walks and starting pitcher Sydney Weaver singled to center to load the bases. Ryanne Stoffel drew a bases loaded walk to drive-in Rottgen and Mangen scored on a wild pitch. Emma Finch singled to center to score Weaver for a 3-0 lead.

Things went south in the top of the 3rd inning when Northmont committed three errors. Emily Kepple belted a bases loaded double to center to tie the game 3-3 with the two of the runs accounted for by Northmont’s errors.

The Lady Bolts regained the lead 4-3 in the bottom of the 4th when Cassy Lewis drew a walk and scored after Kyra Rottgen reached base on an infield single. The Miamisburg first baseman dropped the throw to first after Rottgen safely beat the throw and Lewis scampered home from third to put Northmont up 4-3.

Miamisburg answered with a run in the top of the 5th inning. With one out Ashley Haas, Aubrey Azbill and Tori Faulkner hit consecutive singles with Faulkner getting the RBI when Haas scored.

Northmont regained the lead 6-4 in the bottom of the 5th. With two outs Sydney McGilton singled to right and Emma Finch got hit by a pitch. Marissa Bardonaro launched a well-hit fly ball to right field that got over the right fielder’s head. She reached up and got her glove on the ball but dropped it allowing McGilton to score. Finch later scored on a wild pitch to give the Lady Bolts a 6-4 lead.

Needing only three outs to clinch the victory, the top of the 7th inning proved to be a nightmare. Aubrey Azbill led off with a single to center and Tori Faulkner singled down the left field line. Erin Teaney drew a walk to load the bases. Relief pitcher Marissa Bardonaro struck out Abbey Hass and Miamisburg sent Kassie Stiltner in to pinch hit. She came through with a grand slam to give the Lady Vikings an 8-6 lead that would stand.

Ryanne Stoffel drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the 7th but the next three hitters grounded out as Miamisburg hung on for the win.

“It’s the same as always,” said an exasperated Northmont Coach Kris Mangen. “We make all our errors in one inning and Miamisburg capitalized on it. We hit the ball well, but it’s just disappointing to keep losing like this.”

The two teams face each other again on Wednesday at Miamisburg.

MBG 003 010 4 – 8 10 1

NMT 300 120 0 – 6 06 5

Cassy Lewis runs for first base on a ball that just went foul. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_CassyLewis.jpg Cassy Lewis runs for first base on a ball that just went foul. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Elanie Prater throws to first baseman Ryanne Stoffel to try to make an out against Miamisburg. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_ElaniePrater.jpg Elanie Prater throws to first baseman Ryanne Stoffel to try to make an out against Miamisburg. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Emily Kepple gets tagged out at home by Northmont pitcher Sydney Weaver. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_EmilyKepple_out.jpg Emily Kepple gets tagged out at home by Northmont pitcher Sydney Weaver. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Marissa Bardonaro launches a fly ball to right field that allowed Sydney McGilton to score in the bottom of the 5th inning. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_MarissaBardonaro.jpg Marissa Bardonaro launches a fly ball to right field that allowed Sydney McGilton to score in the bottom of the 5th inning. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Starting pitcher Sydney Weaver fires a strike to the plate in the top of the 2nd inning. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_SydneyWeaver.jpg Starting pitcher Sydney Weaver fires a strike to the plate in the top of the 2nd inning. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media