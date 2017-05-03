Track teams compete in Wayne Invitational

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne boys track team took 1st place and the girls 2nd at the annual Wayne Invitational held Thursday and Friday.

Northmont’s boys team placed 37tjh and the girls team 16th overall out of the more than 60 team field.

Thunderstorms swept in Friday to shorten the two day meet.

In Thursday’s girls 100 meter hurdle preliminary Taylor Robertson placed 2nd with a time of 15.60 seconds. Northmont sophomore Leila Hill placed 5th in 16.37 seconds. In the boys prelim Wayne sophomore Justin Harris placed 4th in 15.25 seconds while Terrion McGhee was 12th in 15.77 seconds.

In the girls 100 meter prelim Wayne senior Graysen Simmons finished 23rd in 13.57 seconds. Northmont senior Jayla Tarver finished 18th in 13.347 seconds.

Wayne sophomore Zarik Brown placed 8th in the boys 100 prelim in 11.42 seconds while senior Kevin Wright finished 22nd in 11.623 seconds. Northmont junior Anthony Trammel was 31st in 11.78 seconds. Wayne freshman Alijah Fleming was 39th (11.97) and Northmont junior Donavin Wallace was 42nd (12.07).

The girls 3200 meter run saw Northmont freshman Ellie Coppock finish 17th (13.00.35) and senior Emily Robertson 23rd (13:51.65).

In the boys 3200 Northmont freshman Drew Haker finished 34th in 10:56.04 while Wayne junior Noah George was 49th in 11:58.28 and Wayne sophomore Luke Johnson was 55th in 12:41.88.

In the girls 400 shuttle hurdle relay the Wayne team of Jones, Stargel, Herring and Robertson took 1st place in 1:04.88 while Northmont’s team of Coatie, Shabazz, Stevens and Robert was 15th in 1:19.02.

The Wayne boys 440 shuttle hurdle relay team of Page, McGhee, Pollard and Harris took 1st place 1:00.23.

On Friday Northmont junior Jordan Rife finished 22nd in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:47.71 while Wayne junior Kristen Hoelscher was 24th in 5:50.62. Northmont freshman Ellie Coppock was 37th (6:00.34), Wayne senior Rebecca Reese 45th (6:52.77), Wayne senior Sierra Sprungl 46th (6:53.36) and Wayne senior Muskan Chander 48th (7:26.82).

Northmont junior Mattea Parker won the 400 meter dash in 1:01.86. Northmont freshman Lauren Daniel placed 4th in 1:02.33. Wayne sophomore Brooklyn Cassidy was 14th (1:04.27), and Wayne junior Brittany Prater was 21st (1:04.88).

IN the boys 400 dash Wayne junior Joseph Collins placed 6th in 52.88 seconds and junior Henry Jones IV was 34th (54.65).

The girls 300 hurdles saw Wayne sophomore Kayla Stargel place 6th in 50.78 seconds and senior Jaelee Jones 21st (52.46).

In the 100 meter hurdles Wayne junior Taylor Robertson took 1st place in 14.71 seconds. Northmont sophomore Leila Hill was 5th in 15.35 seconds.

“Taylor Robertson and Justin Harris (110 hurdles) are two of our athletes that are top contenders to qualify for state,” said Wayne Coach Michael Fernandez. “We ended up winning the meet for the events that were scored. This was the type of meet and competition that we needed to see to face as we head into the conference meet. I thought had the meet continued on we would have had a pretty good idea of how good we are as far as what we need to do. Obviously, canceling the meet before it was concluded hurt because it was the biggest meet we’ve had with 67 teams represented, so it was tough t make that call with teams attending from everywhere. Mother Nature just didn’t cooperate.”

Fernandez felt for the events completed on both days his teams were headed for a pretty good outcome.

“I was disappointed that I didn’t get to see some of the other kids run against that top flight competition, but I was pleased with the ones that were able to compete, place and do well,” he added.

About ten running events were cancelled plus the boys and girls pole vault, the boys long jump and other field events.

“In baseball terminology I think we got to the fifth inning,” Fernandez said. “We scored well, but there were some schools that were disappointed with the meet getting cancelled early, but they knew why I had to call it. We couldn’t wait until midnight and even at midnight the weather was horrible and we couldn’t reschedule for Saturday but we wouldn’t have had any meet officials. Even Saturday the weather was bad up until about 1 p.m. I just wish the weather would have held.”

Northmont senior Jayla Tarver (center) finished 18th in 13.347 seconds in the girls 100 meter prelims. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_JaylaTarver.jpg Northmont senior Jayla Tarver (center) finished 18th in 13.347 seconds in the girls 100 meter prelims. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Northmont freshman Ellie Coppock finish 17th (13.00.35) and senior Emily Robertson 23rd (13:51.65) in the 3200 meter run. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_NMTgirls3200.jpg Northmont freshman Ellie Coppock finish 17th (13.00.35) and senior Emily Robertson 23rd (13:51.65) in the 3200 meter run. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind