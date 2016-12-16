Kacmar makes 100th donation

DAYTON — Northmont High School is the birthplace of Community Blood Center’s high school blood drive program. The popular “M*A*S*H” blood drives in the early 1980s inspired a generation of young donors.

It’s no wonder that a Northmont retiree like Englewood’s Cindy Kacmar is a “Donor for Life” celebrating her 100th lifetime donation.

Kacmar spent 26 years with the Northmont School District as an educational assistant and secretary. She reached her 100th donation milestone Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center and earned her “Donor for Life – 100 LTD” jacket.

“I give pretty regularly so I knew I was getting close,” she said about the countdown to the milestone. “I think my husband was more excited than I was. He’s already got his jacket – he’s at 126 donations now!”

Her husband Ed helped her celebrate by coming with her to the Dayton CBC to make his 126th whole blood donation.

“I probably started around 1975 or ’76,” Cindy said about her journey to the milestone. “I was working in Michigan. The company I worked for had a blood drive and I decided to donate.”

Ed’s work in the auto industry brought them to the Miami Valley in 1985.

Cindy has been a loyal supporter of many church blood drives over the years, donating at St. Paul Lutheran, Happy Corner Church, Ginghamsburg Church, Sulphur Grove United Methodist, Fairview Brethren in Christ and Ludlow Falls Christian Church.

“It’s just the fact that you’re helping people,” she said. “You’re getting a chance to save a life.”

Englewood resident is a CBC ‘Donor for Life’

Staff Report

Reach the Community Blood Center at (937) 461-3412.

