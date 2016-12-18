Northmont Rotary Athletes of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Maddy Myers and Jim Studebaker were recently honored the Athletes of the Month for the Month of December by the Northmont Rotary.

Myers is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls swim team. The award recognizes Myers’s contributions on the swim team, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local community at large.

Studebaker, a senior member of Northmont’s varsity boys swim team, was recently selected as one of the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the month of December. In addition to outstanding athletic performance in the swimming pool, Studebaker makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student. The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presents the Athlete of the Month award to Maddy Myers. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MaddyMyers_AOM.jpg Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presents the Athlete of the Month award to Maddy Myers. Contributed photo Jim Studebaker is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JimStudebaker_AOM.jpg Jim Studebaker is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.