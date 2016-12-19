Cub Scouts sing Christmas Carols

DAYTON — Twenty-five to 30 Scouts from Englewood Cub Scout Pack 55 helped the senior residents at Spring Hills Singing Woods Assisted Living get ready for Christmas on Friday evening, December 16.

The boys, ages 7 to 10 years old, sang Christmas Carols while in their Cub Scout uniforms. After the performance, the seniors and boys enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies.

Spring Hills Singing Woods is located at 140 E. Woodbury Drive, Dayton, OH 45415.

Staff Report

Reach Spring Hills Singing Woods Assisted Living at (937) 458-3203.

