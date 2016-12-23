Garver named Student of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Josh Garver, a senior at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center from Northmont High School, was recently acknowledged by the Northmont Rotary as the recipient of the “Student of the Month” award presented by the Northmont Rotary.

This award recognizes a Garver’s commitment to success in the classroom as well as a role model, dedication to excellence, and by helping others.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Shown presenting the Student of the Month award to Josh Garver is Northmont Rotarian and Miami Valley Career Technology Center Superintendent Nick Weldy. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JoshGarver.jpg Shown presenting the Student of the Month award to Josh Garver is Northmont Rotarian and Miami Valley Career Technology Center Superintendent Nick Weldy. Photo by Mike Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

