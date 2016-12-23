Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Not always a quiet stream. Moss Creek is small and quiet now, but in January of 1959 its appearance startled a school bus full of students from Clayton Elementary School.

In late January 1959, six inches of rain fell in 36 hours, mostly on frozen ground, caused flooding and led Northmont Schools to dismiss early. Students from Clayton Elementary School chattered excitedly at the novelty of a “rain day.” As the bus crossed the bridge in front of Maynard Biser’s barn (across from St. Paul Church), the sight of water overflowing the banks of Moss Creek and almost touching the bottom of the bridge silenced everyone.

Kay Dawson will speak on this and other notable January weather events at the January meeting of the Randolph Township Historical Society. Guests are welcome at the meeting, at 1 p.m. at the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, as well as at the talk immediately afterward.

Moss Creek, flowing beneath the bridge on Wenger Road, overflowed in January 1959 when six inches of rain fell in 36 hours. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Historic.jpg Moss Creek, flowing beneath the bridge on Wenger Road, overflowed in January 1959 when six inches of rain fell in 36 hours. Photo courtesy of the Randolph Township Historical Society