January events at Northmont Branch Library

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Branch Library continues to collect food for FISH (Friends in Service for Humanity) food bank here in Englewood. Bring any non-perishable food items and put them in our designated tub. We also have a collection box for glasses for the Lion’s Club where you may bring unused glasses for those who need them.

We always have a book sale at the library. The money from this book sale stays with the Northmont Branch Library and helps to fund different items for the branch. Come; look through some really interesting books, and other items and support your branch library. Prices range from 50 cents to $5.

The Adult programs in January are:

Hiking 101 on Thursday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m. Have you been thinking about going for a hike in a local park but have some questions about what to bring and where to go? Come out to Outdoor Adventure Connection’s “Hiking 101” to learn the dos and don’ts of hiking. We will talk about our ten best beginner-friendly trails for a hike in the Dayton area. Learn from the experts.

Backpacking 101 is on Monday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. Whatever your goal, this indoor workshop will teach you the techniques to have a safe and enjoyable backpacking trip. We will cover topics such as backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, stoves, food, clothes, footwear, weather, terrain, comfort zone, trip planning, and Leave No Trace Principles. Learn the skills necessary to tackle your future backpacking trips confidently and competently.

“No-sew” pillows for adults will be on Wednesday, January 25 at 4:45 p.m. Materials will be provided. Advanced registration is required. We will start promptly at 4:45 p.m. as the library closes at 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. is “Antarctic Plunge: Tour of Penguinland.” Allen Johnson will describe his two week trip across the Antarctic Circle to the icy mainland. He encountered thousands of penguins, hundreds of seals and dozens of whales.

Saturday, January 28 at 2 p.m. is “Caring for Your Largest Organ: Your Skin.” In the US there are only 10 chemicals banned from skin and hair care products. That is 990 less than the European standard. There are products that may cost hundreds of dollars and still be bad for you. Come to a DIY class where we will talk about all natural essential oils, what they are, and how you can reduce your toxin-load. You will be making a skin care regimen to take home that is beneficial for your skin and costs a fraction of the price of store bought products. Registration is required.

Tuesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m. is “The Old Barn Club and the Golden Age of Hills and Dales Park.” Join us as we step back into the pastoral setting of early Van Buren Township for a trip through John H. Patterson’s sprawling country park. We’ll review the major events occurring in Hills and Dales Park, trace its important equestrian history, and explore the Old Barn Club, which served as the hub of the park’s early social activities. We’ll also visit the nine Adirondack-style camps that hosted countless picnics and parties during the park’s heyday.

The Adult Book Discussion Group meets on Thursday, January 12, at 2 p.m. We are reading

“They May Not Mean To, But They Do” by Catherine Schine. Come enjoy discussing a really good book. Copies are available at the Adult Information Desk at the library.

Children’s programs are for ages 0-grade 6.

Babies and Toddler Story Time for ages 0-3 with adults each Wednesday or Thursday at 11 a.m. Note the time change. Parents and caregivers, bring your little ones to the library for stories, songs, nursery rhymes and finger plays. For children up to 36 months. Preregistration is required as space is limited.

Preschool Story Times are for ages 3-5 with adult on Wednesdays or Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. Note the time change. No registration is required for this program. Join us for stories, songs and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy and social skills your preschooler needs for school success. Geared toward ages 3 through 5 years old.

The Family Story Time is each Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. No registration is required. Join us for quality family time with books, songs and activities for parents and children to enjoy together. For the whole family.

“Paws to Read” is back in January on Friday, January 13 and 27 at 4:30 p.m. Read to dogs from the Miami Pet Therapy Association. This program is for children in preschool to Grade 4.

Wednesday, January 18 at 4:45 p.m. is “No-sew Pillows” for Kids. This is a no-sew kid friendly craft for those in grades 4th-8th. Materials will be provided. Advanced registration is required. We will start promptly at 4:45 p.m. as the library closes at 6 p.m.

All Dayton Metro Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We will reopen at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17.

All programs are completely free and open to the public. A sign language interpreter can be arranged for any program by calling 463-BOOK (2665) at least one week in advance.

For more details on programs come to the Northmont Branch, see the Program Guides (available at the library), or visit the Library’s website at www.daytonmetrolibrary.org. Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Donna_Brown.jpg

Donna Brown, manager Northmont Branch Library

Reach the Northmont Branch Library at (937) 496-8950. The library is located at 333 W. National Road to the rear of the Englewood Government Center.

Reach the Northmont Branch Library at (937) 496-8950. The library is located at 333 W. National Road to the rear of the Englewood Government Center.