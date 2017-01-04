Clayton donates funds

CLAYTON — During the final city council meeting of 2016 the Clayton Fire Department presented a check totaling $7,000 to the Pink Ribbon Girls to help in their fight against cancer.

“This is our third or fourth year in a row making this donation to the Pink Ribbon Girls,’ said Fire Chief Brian Garver. “I want to thank council for their participation in events and for allowing us to go out and hit the streets pretty hard to try to earn some money and gain recognition and some funds so we can do great things for the ladies who are going these battles. Pink Ribbon Girls does an awesome job. They do stuff locally and now it has even touched our department. They have helped people in our fire department who have had cancer, so now it is hitting home a little harder for us.”

Garver also noted that members of council have suffered from cancer and was glad the fire department could do something for an organization that gives back to the community.

“We know where the money is going. It is well thought of and well deserved,” he added.

Garver presented the check to Heather Salazar of the Pink Ribbon Girls. He also thanked members of the fire department for raising the funds, as they do most of the fundraising on their own and on their days off.

“This is an effort we strongly about and give our own time to,” Garver said. “I also want to thank Council Member Tina Kelly who becomes our little thrift store up in Englewood at Uptown Hair Studio selling our products and we appreciate that.”

Salazar joked about how the council meeting started right on time at 7:30 p.m.

“I just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate this check,” Salazar said. “This year we increased our rides to treatment by 120 percent. Last year in the Dayton area we provided 975 rides to treatment and this year we are at 2,100 many of those rides being to Good Sam North. The Good Sam North social workers called us about two weeks ago and told us that this was the first year that no one had to ride the bus home from chemo or from having a mastectomy. A lot of that is due to what you guys do. The seven thousand dollars will provide 875 meals just in Clayton. We believe in ‘Give where you Live’ so all of the money raised by the different departments and third parties are earmarked by their city to serve families in that city. So, thank you so much. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Mayor Joyce Deitering stated that she couldn’t imagine anyone having to ride a bus home after a chemo treatment. Salazar noted the Good Samaritan North is the No. 1 hospital in the Dayton area for those in need of rides home after treatment.

Clayton Fire Chief Brian Garver presents a check for $7,000 to Heath Salazar of the Pink Ribbon Girls. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_PinkRibbon1.jpg Clayton Fire Chief Brian Garver presents a check for $7,000 to Heath Salazar of the Pink Ribbon Girls. Contributed photo Pictured left to right, front row are Bernice Garrison and Heather Salazar of the Pink Ribbon Girls, with Clayton Fire Department members Paula Creech and Rick Barnhart. Back row Clayton Fire Department members Matt Maurer and Chris Gilson. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_PinkRibbon2.jpg Pictured left to right, front row are Bernice Garrison and Heather Salazar of the Pink Ribbon Girls, with Clayton Fire Department members Paula Creech and Rick Barnhart. Back row Clayton Fire Department members Matt Maurer and Chris Gilson. Contributed photo

