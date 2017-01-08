Trash pick up change cancelled

CLAYTON —Republic Services has again changed its mind about changing the day trash will be collected in Clayton.

The company has cancelled plans to switch trash pick up to Tuesday for all residents. Instead, the day trash was collected in various portions of the city will remain as it has been.

According to City Manager Rick Rose, the proposed change was dependent on another city agreeing to switch its trash collection schedule. The unnamed city would not agree to the change.

Republic Services had notified Clayton residents of the proposed change by mail and phone (if they have your current phone number). Republic now has been calling residents to advise them to keep putting their trash out on the same day as they had in the past.

It’s the latest glitch in the ongoing saga that began last fall when city officials announced trash collection would be switched to only one day for all residents. Within days Republic withdrew the proposal and told city officials it wanted to wait until January to make the change.

Last week the city posted an announcement on its website and on its digital sign to alert residents that the trash collection day was being changed. Now the sign contains the messages, “New Tuesday Trash Schedule Cancelled!” followed by, “Please Continue Your Normal Schedule.”

Staff Report

Reach Republic Services at (800) 543-1339.

