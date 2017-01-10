Inkrott named principal

UNION — At the first meeting of 2017 at Union Elementary, the Northmont Board of Education approved Dr. Jason Inkrott to fill the position of high school principal beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

Dr. Inkrott started at Northmont as a math teacher and has spent the last several years as an assistant principal. According to Superintendent Tony Thomas, “Inkrott is a strong candidate and we’re fortunate that he has grown up here. We know we have the right person.”

Inkrott will be replacing Mr. George Caras whose retirement will be effective July 31.

Since the first meeting of the year is organizational, it was time to nominate and appoint board members to the various positions that are held within the organization. Bruce Clapp nominated Linda Blum to continue in her 20th year as Board President. Mr. Clapp stated that Mrs. Blum “has her finger on the pulse of the community and people feel comfortable talking to her.” He went on to say “her voice gets heard at the state level.”

The Board unanimously approved the nomination and Mrs. Blum assumed office.

Board member Tom Walker nominated Mr. Clapp to continue as vice president and Mrs. Blum seconded with the observation that “he is approachable and responsive and he taught me that sleep is highly over-rated.” Again, the board was in agreement and Mr. Clapp was named vice president.

Dr. Nick Weldy, superintendent of MVCTC, gave a brief update about the career technology center and shared plans for the May 2 bond initiative that will be placed on the ballot. Career tech learning has changed and has more academics involved than when the school was built. This has caused growing pains that can be rectified with the remodel that will take place if the bond issue passes.

Citizens For Northmont Chair people Erika Meyer and Annissa Hayes spoke to the group about the upcoming Taste and Trivia Fundraiser. The event will take place on Friday, January 13, 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 707. Tickets are $40 each and include Company 7 BBQ and tastings provided by Heidelberg Distributing. Tickets are available at Englewood Florist and Gifts.

Superintendent Thomas and Assistant Superintendent Susanne Lintz spoke with the board about the recent Project Based Learning Professional Development days. The district received a Straight A grant to offset the cost of training for all staff in PBL and other necessary areas. The staff had very positive feedback and is looking forward to using the “real world” applications in the classroom.

Student Board Representative Kyndall Wilson sent her report, as she was unable to attend the meeting:

• Englewood Elementary students who completed the assignment over winter break will be going on a field trip to Gaming Adventures as a reward.

• Englewood Hills will be introducing trustworthiness as this month’s character trait.

• KELC received a grant to be an Aullwood Adventure School.

• Northmoor recognized twenty-one students who demonstrated the meaning of “We Are Northmoor” by being well mannered, educated and respectful.

• Union will be having a 4th-6th Grade Dance on January 21.

• Middle School spent the first days back from break reviewing expectations and discussing ways to improve the building.

• High School Academic Challenge Team will be hosting a tournament this weekend.

Pictured is Dr. Jason Inkrott, his wife Laura, and daughter Julianne.​ http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Inkrott.jpg Pictured is Dr. Jason Inkrott, his wife Laura, and daughter Julianne.​ Contributed photo