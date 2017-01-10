Man dies following I-70 crash

CLAYTON — One person is dead after a crash was reported on I-70 West near Clayton.

It happened just before 5 p.m. after a car traveled off the side of the highway striking a trailer.

The victim, a Preble County resident, is approximately 60-to 70-years-old. It’s unknown whether or not he suffered a medical condition before crashing.

There was no one else in the vehicle with him, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS.

The victim did not strike a pole barn, as was initially reported by police dispatch.

