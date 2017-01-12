Military personnel get free admission to game

CLAYTON – Attention all active duty and retired Military Personnel.

Be Northmont’s guest at the Northmont High School Thunderdome on Friday, January 20 as boys basketball team takes on Piqua. All active duty and veterans will receive free admission by showing a VA or DD214 card at the entrance. Northmont’s NJROTC will be demonstrating drills during halftime of the Varsity game.

The Junior Varsity game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the Varsity game at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thank you for your service.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Flag.jpg

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont City Schools Athletics Department at (937) 832-6016.

Reach the Northmont City Schools Athletics Department at (937) 832-6016.