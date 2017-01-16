Northmont hosts Science Olympiad Invitational

CLAYTON — The Northmont Division B Science Olympiad Team, including the Northmont Middle School and the Englewood Elementary competition teams, opened their season participating in the Northmont Science Olympiad Invitational held at the middle school on Saturday, January 14.

Northmont’s top middle school team finished 6th out of 24 teams participating, while the first year Englewood team finished 15th. Watts Middle School of Centerville was the first place team, scoring 122 points, while the top Northmont team finished with 212 points.

“I am very pleased with all of the teams,” said Head Coach Jim Witters. “We had several blunders, and for the new kids, this was an eye opener; but they all seemed to love it, and they are all ready to get back to work studying and building for the rest of the season. I can’t ask for anything better than that!”

Students competed in pairs for 23 events throughout the day, with some of the events being study events, some being build events, and some being hands-on lab events. Northmont took home medals or ribbons – the top eight – in 14 of the 23 events; while Englewood placed in six of the events. First place winners were brothers Christian and Shawn Hinegardner in “Scrambler;” along with Lena Edwards and Sydney Gross in “Write It/Do it.”

Second place winners were Madison Gilvin and Garret Pearce in “Crimebusters;” and Christian Hinegardner, with new team member Ben Loudenslager, in “Dynamic Planet.” The teams now have three weeks to strengthen in all of their events, in preparation for their next competition in Sylvania on February 4.

The Northmont Division B Science Olympiad Team includes 45 students, divided into two Middle School and one Englewood Elementary competition teams. The Middle School teams are made up of any Northmont students in grades six through freshmen in high school; while the Englewood team is current sixth grade Englewood students, plus alumni up through eighth grade.

“We are very pleased that there is enough interest in the Northmont community to support and field a third Division B level team,” Witters said. “The majority of these students are young competitors, and they did very well at the Invitational on Saturday.”

This Team is funded through generous support of several local business donors, including Bob Evans, MainSource Bank, the Northmont Rotary, Ratliff Metal Spinning, Vancon General Contractor, and multiple additional donors.

Students interested in science are encouraged to attend weekly meetings at Northmont Middle School, starting in the fall of the year.

The three Northmont Division B Science Olympiad Teams celebrate after participating at the Northmont Science Olympiad Invitational on January 14. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ScienceOlympiad.jpg The three Northmont Division B Science Olympiad Teams celebrate after participating at the Northmont Science Olympiad Invitational on January 14. Contributed photo

Staff Report

For more information www.nmscienceolympiad.com

