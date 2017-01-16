Williams indicted for killing Clayton man

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Friday today that Bryson Tyrone Williams, 19, of Dayton, has been indicted on charges in connection with the shooting death of Terion Dixon that occurred on November 11, 2016 on Germantown Street in Dayton.

On the night of Friday, November 11, 2016, Williams fired a number of rounds striking and killing 21‐year‐old Terion Lamb Dixon, of Clayton, who was standing outside a friend’s car in the 1700 block of Germantown Street.

Friday, the defendant was indicted on:

• Two counts of Murder

• Two counts of Felonious Assault

• One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

All of the counts include 3‐year firearm specifications.

Williams is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned on January 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Williams http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Williams.jpg Williams