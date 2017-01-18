Mangen enters Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Longtime Northmont Softball Coach Kris Mangen was inducted January 13 into the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the Hilton Columbus at Easton Towne Center.

“It was a big surprise being nominated let alone being chosen,” Mangen said.

Lebanon Coach Brian Kindell and Alter Coach Rick Armstrong nominated Mangen for the Hall of Fame.

Northmont Athletics Director Robin Spiller and Bolts Baseball Coach Chuck Harlow attended the ceremony along with the entire Mangen family, brothers Mike and Doug with their families and sister Lynn (Pfeffer) and her family. Longtime JV Coach Amy Kincer, a former player, introduced Mangen at the ceremony.

“Amy was awesome and it was a nice turnout,” Mangen said. “Chuck and Robin were pretty much my mentors, so it was awesome that they were there.”

A graduate of Northmont, she played volleyball, basketball, and softball and earned 12 varsity letters during her 4-year high school career. Mangen went on to attend Indiana State University where she played basketball while earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She also earned a Master’s degree at Wright State University and has done post graduate studies at the University of Dayton.

She has taught 5th grade in the Northmont City Schools district since her teaching career began.

Mangen became Northmont’s head softball coach in 1996 taking the helm from her high school coach Robin Spiller, who is Northmont’s Director of Athletics.

The 2017 season will be Coach Mangen’s 22nd year as head coach. During her career she has amassed a record of 462-136. Under her leadership the Lady Bolts have won 12 league titles, 17 sectional titles, seven district titles, one regional championship, and one state runner-up finish. Her teams have average 22 wins per year with a 77 percent win percentage.

In addition, Mangen has been awarded the Southwest District Athletic Board Sportsmanship Award, League Coach of the Year nine times, coached in the district All-Star game six times and was previously indicted into the Northmont Athletics Hall of Fame.

She currently has 16 former players playing college softball. Mangen has also had the pleasure of coaching five of her nieces, two of which are currently on the team (Anna and Erin Mangen), and three of which are playing softball at the college level.

Mangen also has three former players on her coaching staff: Amy Kincer, Bethany Kincer and Breanna Fisher. She also has two longtime assistant coaches on her staff that she treasures: Matt Maiken (16 years) and Tami Sterner (15 years).

Despite all of her victories, championships and awards, Mangen said what she values most is the relationships her players make and the success they have in lives, their careers and with their families.

Northmont Softball Coach Kris Mangen poses with her Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame plaque.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

By Ron Nunnari

