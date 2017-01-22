Trotwood routs Northmont 98-76

TROTWOOD — Northmont found out why Trotwood-Madison is ranked No. 1 in the state among Division II schools Saturday at T-M High School.

Trotwood’s only loss happened on Monday to an All-Star team out of California, Prolific Prep to the tune of 100-83.

The Runnin’ Rams began to pull away from Northmont midway through the first quarter to lead by 11 entering the second quarter and by halftime had built a 50-31 lead. The Rams were too quick and too strong and pounded the glass hard out-rebounding the Thunderbolts by 25. That many second chance shots spelled disaster for Northmont.

Trotwood repeatedly blocked shots when the Thunderbolts tried to go inside or clogged the lane so that Northmont couldn’t get off a clean shot. The Thunderbolts didn’t help matters by trying to dunk the ball whenever Trotwood slammed one down. Northmont whiffed whenever it tried to match a Trotwood dunk.

The only element Trotwood lacks is a big man. Sophomore Justin Stephens at 6-feet, 6-inches is the Rams tallest player, but the Rams ability to leap more than made up for that.

Junior Myles Belyeu, a 6-foot, 2-inch forward with a lot of muscle and son of Trotwood alum Scott Belyeu, led the Rams with 26 points. Senior guard Torey Patton had 19, sophomore guard Amari Davis had 17, senior guard Amir Foster had 12 and freshman guard Sammy Anderson had 11 to power the Trotwood attack.

Junior guard Jabari Perkins paced the Northmont attack with 17 including four second half 3-pointers, three in the fourth quarter. Thunderbolts’ 6-foot, 5-inch forwards Vinson Walker had 15 and DaLonte Capers had 10.

Trotwood led by as many 25 in the third quarter before Northmont cut the lead down to 16 at one point, but after that the Rams increased its lead to more than 20 until the final buzzer.

The loss by the Division I Thunderbolts to neighboring rival Trotwood might have been disappointing, but Coach Collin Abels knows that one game does not define a team’s season.

“Obviously when you look at that game one thing that glaringly stands out is that they just took it to us on the glass,” Abels noted. “They out-rebounded us by about 25 and you are not going to win basketball games when that happens. We also talked about the fact that when you get out-rebounded by that much it could have been a lot worse. The kids fought and competed and they hung in there until the end. I told them, one game does not define an individual and one games does not define a team and one game does not define a season. I know this basketball team will be back in the gym on Monday ready to work and get better for the next big game on Tuesday.”

At the start of the season Abels felt Trotwood would be a heavy favorite to win the Division II state championship and the Rams performance Saturday proved that may well be true.

“I just wish we could have rebounded a little bit better because I think it would have been a little closer game, and who knows… you get it into the fourth quarter with a close score things might have been different,” Abels said.

Originally Northmont and Trotwood were scheduled to play each other in the second game of the season but due to Trotwood’s run to the state final in football, the game had to be rescheduled.

“Obviously, this is not the outcome that we wanted,” Abels added.

NMT 17 31 49 76 – 76

T-M 26 50 70 98 – 98

Northmont: Anthony Dorsey 1, Jabari Perkins 17, Rodney Richardson 6, Christian Wilson 7, Maurice Beavers 7, Vinson Walker 15, Arius Spears 9, Tyree Trammell 2, Donavin Wallace 2, DaLonte Capers 10. Totals: 24-23-76.

Trotwood: Amari Davis 17, Myles Belyeu 26, Amir Foster 12, Carl Blanton 6, Sammy Anderson 11, Justin Stephens 7, Torey Patton 19. Totals: 37-21-98.

3-point goals: Northmont 5 (Perkins 4, Spears); Trotwood 3 (Foster 2, Patton.

Records: Northmont 12-3, Trotwood 12-1.

JV Score: Northmont 63 Trotwood 48.

