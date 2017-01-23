Finke addresses Northmont Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary learned recently about starting a home-grown business from the ground up.

Jim Finke, CEO of Buckeye Vodka, is the fourth generation of president of The Finke Company, a family run wholesale distribution business established in 1886. He reviewed how business was started and built and explained about the unique niche of locally distilled craft vodkas.

Their product is handcrafted in the Miami Valley in small batches to assure quality. Finke explained that Buckeye Vodka is committed to investing in the local community and this includes supporting many local charities and other causes.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Jim Finke, CEO of Buckeye Vodka (right) is pictured with Rotarian Dr. Ross Shira. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rotary.jpg Jim Finke, CEO of Buckeye Vodka (right) is pictured with Rotarian Dr. Ross Shira. Photo by Mike Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

