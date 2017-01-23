Brown to retire as library manager

ENGLEWOOD — Donna Brown, branch manager of the Northmont Branch Library, has announced her retirement from the Dayton Metro Library system effective January 31.

Brown has been with the Dayton Metro Library for just over 19 years beginning her career in the Catalog Department at the Main Library. She was promoted to the assistant branch manager of the Huber Heights Branch around 2001 and came to the Northmont Branch Library as manger in the spring of 2003.

“I have worked with some of the best librarians at the Northmont Branch, and Dayton Metro Library,” Brown said. “They work hard to give the public what they need and want. I have met a lot of wonderful people who come into the library for many needs and I hope that I have been able to meet at least most of them. I will miss the people and the work, but it is time for me to take care of myself health wise and allow those who follow me to take care of my staff and my public. I would like to thank publicly my staff for all of the wonderful years together. I will miss you all terribly.”

Please come join the staff for an open house on Tuesday, January 31 at the Northmont Branch Library from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. This will be Brown’s last day and she hopes to say goodbye to as many library patrons as she can before she leaves.

Donna Brown http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Donna_Brown-1.jpg Donna Brown

Staff Report

Reach the Dayton Metro Library at (937) 496-8950.

