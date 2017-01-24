NJROTC takes 1st at Mid-Ohio

GROVE CITY — Saturday the Northmont High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) traveled to Grove City to compete in the Mid-Ohio Drill team competition. After performing in all facets of the meet Northmont marched off of the drill deck with the First Place Overall trophy.

The Thunderbolts won trophies for the following team events: academics, second place; athletics, first place; unarmed IDR, second place; unarmed exhibition, second place, armed IDR, first place; along with an individual award in athletics, Cadet Gales – third place.

The highlight of the drill meet is the knockout events. Over 300 cadets flooded the drill deck, lining up in a large military formation, and executing stationary drill for individual precision, with more than ten judges swarming through the formation “knocking them out” for failure to execute the movement precisely, until the last man or woman is standing. When the smoke cleared, Northmont Cadets, Jordan Davis, Joe Taylor, Hailee Haack, Gwen Landis, Alison Cornett and Desiree’ Wright placed tenth, ninth, seventh, sixth, forth and first, respectively; in armed knockout, cadets Brandon Schroeder, Joe Taylor and Logan Seebach, placed seventh, fifth and first respectively in unarmed knockout.

Fourteen schools competed in the drill meet. In addition to Northmont, the schools were; Belmont, Ben Davis High School (Indianapolis, IN), Central Crossing High School (Grove City, OH), Floyd Central High School (Floyds Knobs, IN), Franklin Heights High School (Columbus, OH), Greenville High School, Hamilton High School, Highland High School (Marengo, OH) Lebanon High School, Princeton High School, Rhodes High School (Cleveland), Scarlet Oaks (Cincinnati) and Westinghouse High School (Chicago, IL). Overall an outstanding start to Northmont’s varsity marching season.

The Thunderbolts will next compete on February 4 at the Chicagoland Drill Meet in Arlington Heights, IL

Members of the Northmont High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps pose with their 1st place trophy and awards garnered at the Mid-Ohio competition. Contributed photo