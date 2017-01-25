Mangen & Wilson are Athletes of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Erin Mangen and Christian Wilson were both recently honored as the Athletes of the Month for the month of January by the Northmont Rotary Club.

Mangen is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls basketball team. The award recognizes Mangen’s contributions on the basketball team, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local community at large.

Wilson, a senior member of Northmont’s varsity boys basketball team, was recently selected as one of the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the month of January. In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the court, Wilson makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary. The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Erin Mangen with the Athlete of the Month award. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mangen_AOM.jpg Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Erin Mangen with the Athlete of the Month award. Contributed photo Christian Wilson is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Wilson_AOM.jpg Christian Wilson is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Contributed photo

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

