Treherne featured speaker at Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — Jim Treherne, a member of the Northmont Rotary, was the featured speaker for the club’s most recent meeting.

Treherne spoke about his experiences as an Army soldier with a tour of duty during the Vietnam War. Specifically, he explained about his role as a scout dog handler and the critical role his dog, Kane, performed in service to this country.

Kane is credited with stellar service in saving the lives of his soldiers on multiple occasions. Americans owe a great deal of gratitude to all of our veterans, including the dogs that served and protected our troops.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Army veteran Jim Treherne is shown holding a picture of his beloved scout dog, Kane. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JimTreherne.jpg Army veteran Jim Treherne is shown holding a picture of his beloved scout dog, Kane. Photo by Mike Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

