Northmont sweeps State Dual

CLAYTON — For the second year in a row Northmont hosted and won both matches Wednesday during a State Dual against Xenia and Beavercreek to extend its win streak to 12 in a row. Last year the Thunderbolts defeated Stebbins and Beavercreek when they had the honor of hosting a State Dual.

Wednesday night the Thunderbolts opened the State Dual by pinning 63-6 loss on Xenia in the semifinals before battling their way to a hard fought 38-33 victory over a very tough Beavercreek lineup in the finals. Beavercreek earned its way to the finals by scoring 60-10 victory over Stebbins in its semifinal match.

The victory over Beavercreek was impressive for two reasons. First, the Thunderbolts surrendered 18 points to the Beavers by forfeiting three matches at 106, 113 and 145 pounds. The second reason was that Northmont moved several wrestlers up to heavier weight classes. Andrew Knick, who normally competes at 113 pounds, scored a pin (1:59) against Jacob Pfander in the 120 pound match. Chad Craft moved up from 120 to 126 to score a 13-3 major decision over Colin Neuner. Chase Craft moved up from 126 to 132 to score a 7-3 decision over Gavin Bell. Hunter Terrill moved up two weight classes from 145 pounds to 160 to pin Jordan Dillon in 57 seconds.

Terrill’s victory cut Beavercreek’s lead to 30-19. Josh Winston moved up from 160 to 170 pounds and also won, winning by a fall (38 seconds) against Luca Turner to make it 30-25.

Sophomore Gabe Newburg at 182 pounds followed with a 13-3 major decision over junior Reece Blackmore to get the Thunderbolts to within one point, 30-29. Junior Dylan Moran gave Northmont a 35-30 lead by pinning sophomore Aaron Weiser in 2:54.

Bryan Heyward, a sophomore, stepped in to compete at 220 and did a good job battling Beavercreek sophomore Bradley Smith. Heyward fought hard to prevent Smith from getting him on his back but eventually lost 5-2 to cut Northmont’s lead to 35-33.

That brought the match down to the heavyweight class to determine the eventual winner. Chuck Saul and Josh Wells battled to a 0-0 tie after two periods. Saul eventually walked away with a 3-0 decision to give the Thunderbolts a 38-33 victory.

Northmont Coach Scott Newburg was thrilled that his team was able to able to defeat the Beavers after surrendering 18 points in forfeits. He also took a hands off approach in motivating his team for the match and instead let his wrestles talk amongst themselves to get motivated.

“It’s tough when you give up 18 points to a good solid team,” Newburg said. “You just have to keep fighting back and you can’t go backwards giving up a pin or there. We gave up a couple pins, but we really wrestled excellent at the lower weights and from 160 on up. I bumped a couple of kids of up. Hunter Terrill normally wrestles at 145 pounds and went to 160 and Josh Winston who is 160 pounds went to 170.”

Beavercreek got pins at 138 where Kody Konicki won by a fall over Ezra Smith in 5:07 and at 152 where Ian Heiland won by a fall in 48 seconds over Weston Hoening.

“It was a team effort tonight,” Newburg said. “We had a talk before the match and then left them alone and told them, ‘You guys do it tonight. You guys talk to each other.’ They did a fantastic job. Even though Xenia wasn’t quite the competition that we knew Beavercreek was going to be the kids came out and wrestled hard. We are firm believers that you can’t turn it on and off. When you come out in the gym you have to wrestle hard all the time, no matter who you are wrestling and tonight they just did a great job.”

The Thunderbolts will compete in the Eaton Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

OHSAA Team Tournament – Division I

Region 7-A Quarterfinals

Northmont January 25, 2017

Semifinal 1

Beavercreek 60 – Stebbins 10

106 Kyah Patrick 9 (Beavercreek) dec. Logan Scott 9 (Stebbins) Dec 5-4 3

113 Ramiz Niyazov 11 (Stebbins) dec. Kaileigh Nuessgen 9 (Beavercreek) Dec 8-1 3

120 David Hasty 10 (Stebbins) dec. Jacob Pfander 9 (Beavercreek) md9-1 4

126 Colin Neuner 12 (Beavercreek) dec. Ryan Whitten 10 (Stebbins) Dec 2-0 SV 3

132 Gavin Bell 9 (Beavercreek) pin Nolan Dyer 10 (Stebbins) 3:32 6

138 Kody Konicki 12 (Beavercreek) forfeit (Stebbins) Forfeit 6

145 Ian Heiland 11 (Beavercreek) pin Devin Hasty 10 (Stebbins) 3:11 6

152 Osman Saddatov 12 (Stebbins) dec. Alex Canida 10 (Beavercreek) Dec 9-2 3

160 Jordan Dillon 9 (Beavercreek) pin Tyler Blankenship 10 (Stebbins) 1:48 6

170 Lucas Turner 10 (Beavercreek) pin Aydyn Ibragimov 10 (Stebbins) 2:45 6

182 Reece Blackmore 11 (Beavercreek) forfeit (Stebbins) Forfeit 6

195 Aaron Weiser 10 (Beavercreek) forfeit (Stebbins) Forfeit 6

220 Bradley Smith 10 (Beavercreek) pin Khabraun Bailey 12 (Stebbins) 2:24 6

285 Josh Walls 11 (Beavercreek) forfeit (Stebbins) Forfeit 6

Semifinal 2

Northmont 63 – Xenia 6

106 Double Forfeit Double Forfeit 0

113 Andrew Knick 9 (Northmont) pin Matt Henrichsen 11 (Xenia) 0:58 6

120 Chad Craft 12 (Northmont) pin Desmond Diggs 09 (Xenia) 1:18 6

126 Chase Craft 12 (Northmont) pin Korissa Vanover 10 (Xenia) 0:47 6

132 Logan Jacobs 9 (Northmont) pin Max Senter 09 (Xenia) 0:09 6

138 Ezra Smith 11 (Northmont) pin Max Senter 09 (Xenia) 4:50 6

145 Double Forfeit Double Forfeit 0

152 Hunter Terrill 10 (Northmont) pin Thomas Dyamond 12 (Xenia) 3:16 6

160 Josh Winston 12 (Northmont) pin Jacob Washburn 10 (Xenia) 3:42 6

170 Stephen Holton 12 (Xenia) pin Kyle Roberts 11 (Northmont) 3:26 6

182 Gabe Newburg 10 (Northmont) pin Nick Shaum 10 (Xenia) 1:58 6

195 Dylan Moran 11 (Northmont) forfeit (Xenia) Forfeit 6

220 Timmy Sexton 11 (Northmont) dec. Christian Thomas 12 (Xenia) Dec 12-10 3

285 Chuck Saul 12 (Northmont) pin Peyton Bartley 10 (Xenia) 3:55 6

Final

Northmont 38 – Beavercreek 33

106 Kaileigh Nuessgen 9 (Beavercreek) forfeit (Northmont) Forfeit 6

113 Kyah Patrick 9 (Beavercreek) forfeit (Northmont) Forfeit 6

120 Andrew Knick 9 (Northmont) pin Jacob Pfander 9 (Beavercreek) 1:59 6

126 Chad Craft 12 (Northmont) dec. Colin Neuner 12 (Beavercreek) md13-3 4

132 Chase Craft 12 (Northmont) dec. Gavin Bell 9 (Beavercreek) Dec 7-3 3

138 Kody Konicki 12 (Beavercreek) pin Ezra Smith 11 (Northmont) 5:07 6

145 Garrett Golden 9 (Beavercreek) forfeit (Northmont) Forfeit 6

152 Ian Heiland 11 (Beavercreek) pin Weston Hoening 10 (Northmont) 0:48 6

160 Hunter Terrill 10 (Northmont) pin Jordan Dillon 9 (Beavercreek) 0:57 6

170 Josh Winston 12 (Northmont) pin Lucas Turner 10 (Beavercreek) 0:38 6

182 Gabe Newburg 10 (Northmont) dec. Reece Blackmore 11 (Beavercreek) md11-3 4

195 Dylan Moran 11 (Northmont) pin Aaron Weiser 10 (Beavercreek) 2:54 6

220 Bradley Smith 10 (Beavercreek) dec. Bryan Heyward 10 (Northmont) Dec 5-2 3

285 Chuck Saul 12 (Northmont) dec. Josh Walls 11 (Beavercreek) Dec 3-0 3

Chase Craft scored a 7-3 decision over Gavin Bell of Beavercreek. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ChaseCraft_BVC.jpg Chase Craft scored a 7-3 decision over Gavin Bell of Beavercreek. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Chuck Saul pinned Peyton Bartley of Xenia in 3:55 during the semifinals of the State Dual. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ChuckSaul_Xenia.jpg Chuck Saul pinned Peyton Bartley of Xenia in 3:55 during the semifinals of the State Dual. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Dylan Moran (195 pounds) pinned Aaron Weiser of Beavercreek in 2:54. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DylanMoran_BVC.jpg Dylan Moran (195 pounds) pinned Aaron Weiser of Beavercreek in 2:54. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Hunter Terrill moved up two weight classes to pin Jordan Dillon of Beavercreek in 57 seconds. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HunterTerrill_BVC.jpg Hunter Terrill moved up two weight classes to pin Jordan Dillon of Beavercreek in 57 seconds. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Josh Winston is pictured pinning Jacob Washburn of Xenia in 3:42 in the 160 pounds weight class and also pinned Lucas Turner of Beavercreek in 38 seconds in the 170 pound weight class. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JoshWinston_Xenia.jpg Josh Winston is pictured pinning Jacob Washburn of Xenia in 3:42 in the 160 pounds weight class and also pinned Lucas Turner of Beavercreek in 38 seconds in the 170 pound weight class. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind