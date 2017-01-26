Clayton seeks input on land use plan

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton is asking for the community to provide input on how the future of Clayton will be shaped.

Clayton is updating its 1999 Comprehensive Land Use plan. The update will provide a vision for the future development of Clayton, created collaboratively by the city stakeholders. The city has already held interviews and a four-day workshop to gather community input. The survey is online on the Clayton website (www.clayton.oh.us) and available at the city administrative office, 6996 Taywood Road.

The survey will close on February 3. Clayton would like to encourage everyone to participate in this short survey.

To learn more about the process, please visit the city’s Plan Clayton webpage on the city’s website or contact Clayton’s City Planner Jennifer Barclay at (937) 836-3500 extension 114.

The Clayton Government Center is located at 6996 Taywood Road at the southeast corner of Taywood and Old Salem roads. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ClaytonGovtCenter.jpg The Clayton Government Center is located at 6996 Taywood Road at the southeast corner of Taywood and Old Salem roads. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

Reach the City of Clayton at (937) 836-3500.

