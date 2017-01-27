Northmont to host Winter Guard event

CLAYTON — The Northmont Color Guard program, along with the Northmont Band Boosters, is excited to announce that it will be hosting its inaugural Winter Guard, Percussion and Winds Competition with the Mid East Performance Association on Sunday, February 5 at the Northmont High School Thunderdome.

Percussion and Winds performances will begin at 8:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. Winter Guard performances will begin at 10:45 a.m. with an award ceremony at 4:15 p.m.

The Northmont Color Guard is pleased to present three shows this year. The Wee Bolt Winter Guard is directed by Patty Staley, assisted by Jessica Pasquale, Joni Reynolds and Kim Reynolds. The group is comprised of nine members in 1st thru 5th grades and will be performing “The Champion Within.”

The Northmont Intermediate Color guard is directed by Gina Roberts, assisted by Samantha George, Morgan Roberts, Cody Matson and Olivia Williams. The NICG has ten members this year and the students are in 5th thru 8th grade. Their show is titled “The Proof” and will feature the song “The Proof of Your Love” by for King & Country.

The Northmont High School Winter Guard is directed by Jimi Burciaga, assisted by Jennifer Hey, Gina Roberts, Kim Rieve, Eric Jones, Heather Graham, Brian Smith and Alex Heitzkey. The 16 member guard will be performing to Eva Cassidy’s “What a Wonderful World.”

Northmont has had a strong presence in Mid East Performance Association (MEPA). The Intermediate Guard has won gold medals in the Junior division in 2016, 2015 and 2014. The high school won a bronze medal in 2016 in the Scholastic Regional A division. The Wee Bolts are in their first year of competition in the Elementary division.

The Mid East Performance Association is Ohio’s premier winter performance venue for winter guards and percussion ensembles throughout Ohio. With more than 100 members and guest units competing each weekend between the months of January and March, MEPA will have an impact on more 2,000 performers and 8,000 spectators.

Above everything, MEPA is first an organization dedicated to the positive growth of its young performers. While these performers have various motives for joining one of the member units, MEPA believes that all competitions should serve as a vehicle to allow for growth in not just its young performers, but also unit directors, designers, judges, parents and audience members.

The Northmont Color Guard program is proud to be a part of MEPA and thrilled that its wonderful new facility can be utilized as a show location this year.

Ticket prices: Ages 6 and under get in free, ages 7-18 are $8, ages 19 and over are $9. Seniors age 62 and up are $7.

Come out and cheer on our Thunderbolt Winter Guards.

Northmont Wee Bolt Winter Guard performs at 10:50 a.m. Northmont Intermediate Color Guard performs at 11:30 a.m., and Northmont High School Winter Guard performs at 2:42 p.m.

The 2016 Northmont High School Winter Guard and Intermediate Winter Guard at a competition in Columbus last season. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Winter_Guard.jpg The 2016 Northmont High School Winter Guard and Intermediate Winter Guard at a competition in Columbus last season. Contributed photo

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/284199251994877/

