NHS Drama Club to stage ‘Seussical’

CLAYTON — Come one, come all, to the greatest show of all!

Have you ever imagined a tiny world full of tiny people? Or what about an elephant stuck up in a tree? Or what about a cat who loves to cause mischief? Then maybe, just maybe Seussical is the show to see this winter season.

The Northmont High School Drama Club proudly presents ‘Seussical,’ a heartwarming musical adventure that follows some of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved children’s books. Audiences will be taken on a magical adventure as they meet Horton the elephant who hears the cries of the tiny Whos that live in Whoville. As Horton tries to protect the Whos from the dangers of the Jungle, young Jojo, a Who, is being sent off to the Butter Battle War because he thinks far too much.

Under the direction of teacher Ranger Puterbaugh, and the music director Anna King, a cast of over 35 Northmont students, plus over 30 student technicians and musicians, put on the show of a lifetime.

The performances for Seussical will be Friday, February 10, Saturday February 11, Thursday, February 16, Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. with the house opening at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m. with the house opening at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. All performances are located at the community auditorium at the Northmont High School at 4916 W. National Rd. Clayton. The performance will also feature a souvenir sale and concessions during the intermission.

For more information, or to reserve tickets in advance, email the Drama Club Director, Ranger Puterbaugh at rputerbaugh@northmontschools.net, or visit the Northmont Drama Club website of northmontdramaclub.weebly.com to check out the online box office.

