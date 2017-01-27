Northmont ranked in top 5 percent

UNION — Superintendent Tony Thomas presented the Northmont Board of Education with a banner denoting Northmont’s place on the College Board’s Advanced Placement Honor Roll.

This award goes to schools that increase student participation or access to AP coursework, while also improving performance or maintaining high performance on AP exams. Only 32 school districts in Ohio (5 percent) earned the award this year.

Union Elementary principal Kevin Grone nominated Shannon Lupton for the Superintendent’s Helping Hands award. According to Board President Linda Blum, “volunteers are one of the reasons we are so successful.”

As part of School Board Appreciation Month, Mr. Grone and his staff prepared a short video thanking the Board for all of their work and dedication to the Northmont district.

Superintendent Thomas said, “We’re very fortunate to have a Board that looks to the mission and follows the mission.”

Mrs. Blum commented, “The community and staff in the district know we have a great thing going here and that People Make Northmont.”

Board member Jane Woodie reported to the Board that the Project Based Learning Steering Committee is continuing to meet and look at feedback data. The Professional Development Team is planning for future PD and continues to provide support. The Website Review Team met with some vendors/website developers to see what services they could offer to help in developing a new District website.

The Board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to place a renewal of a 5.9-mil levy on the May ballot.

“This will be a no new tax levy and as we’ve discussed, we’ll make it continuous,” according to Mrs. Blum.

Mrs. Blum reminded everyone of the Northmont Education Foundation’s annual Auction on Friday, March 10 at Meadowbrook. Funds raised are used for scholarships and grants for the students, staff, and the community.

“This is absolutely a community event and we look forward to seeing a big turnout,” Blum said.

Student Board Representative Kyndall Wilson reported on the activities in the various buildings throughout the district:

*Englewood Elementary – Fourth grade students walked to Brookdale to play games with residents last week and next week, the winter homework incentive with Gaming Adventures will continue.

*Englewood Hills – The first PBL (Project Based Learning) experience will take place with students presenting their research on fruits and vegetables during their “Being Healthy” unit. Grades 3-5 will be receiving Anti-Bullying training this week.

*Kleptz Early Learning Center – Kicked off their Jump Rope For Your Heart fundraiser for the American Heart Association and the Mother/Son Dance is February 11.

*Northmoor – Today was the Honor Roll Pizza Party and Friday will be Movie Night in the gym.

*Northwood – The whole school celebrated PRIDE awards for students showing great grades, good citizenship, and excellent attendance. Students were rewarded with a Dance Party with some of their teachers.

*Union Elementary – Getting ready to kick off the First Annual Read-A-Thon.

*Middle School – Eighth grade students Sean Scranton and Samantha Street competed to win the National History Bee at Sidney High School with High School students Kara Combs and Ryan Laing.

*High School – Activity Fair is Wednesday. This is a chance for students to see what activities they can get involved with at the High School.

Shannon Lupton receives the Superintendent’s Helping Hands award from Superintendent Tony Thomas (left) while flanked by Union Elementary Principal Kevin Grone, who nominated her for the award. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Shannonlupton.jpg Shannon Lupton receives the Superintendent’s Helping Hands award from Superintendent Tony Thomas (left) while flanked by Union Elementary Principal Kevin Grone, who nominated her for the award. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont City Schools Board of Education office at (937) 832-5000.

